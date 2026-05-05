THE LDIBIS International Bowling Competition was held in Leicester on 22-23rd April with teams from Scotland, Wales and England.
Gwawr Harries of Ciliau Aeron was the Welsh Ambassador, and this was her fifth time representing Wales.
She played pairs with Fallon against Scotland and won 9 – 6. She played singles against England and won 18 – 7 and played triples with Mark and David against Scotland and won 7 – 2.
The results at the end of the competition: Scotland won gold medals with 26 points; England won silver medals with 25 pointsl and Wales won bronze medals with 21 points.
All the players were congratulated and the directors and coaches were thanked.
Gwawr thanked Costcutters, Felinfach for letting her have time off to go to all the training sessions.
Gwawr plays for Pembroke Disabled Bowls team in Milford Haven every Monday during the winter and plays for Aberaeron Ladies team during the summer.
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