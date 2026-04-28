NEWTOWN lifted the Central Wales Senior Cup for the first time in 17 years following a 3-0 victory over local rivals Caersws in front of over 700 spectators at Y Weirglodd.
The Robins opened the scoring in the fourth minute when a Tom Jones cross from out on the right flank was partially cleared by the Bluebirds and Aidan McCann netted from the edge of the penalty area.
The Bluebirds looked to bounce back from conceding that early goal but were finding it difficult to pierce the Newtown defence despite enjoying plenty of possession during the early stages.
Tommy Rowlands tried his luck with a speculative half-volley from nearly 30 yards out in the ninth minute before Dillon Browne's strike from a similar distance was blocked 10 minutes later.
Rob Evans picked up the ball in the 25th minute and drove towards the Caersws penalty area but directed his 25 yard effort wide of Max Williams' goal.
The Bluebirds responded less than 60 seconds later when Brown's shot from the edge of the penalty area was deflected behind for a corner prior to Rhys Hesden going close with a 25 yard half-volley in the 28th minute.
Evans cut into the Bluebirds' penalty area off the right flank in the 35th minute but directed his low strike straight into the hands of Williams.
Torry broke towards goal from near the left touchline less than 60 seconds later but struck a low shot agonisingly across the face of goal.
Caersws went close to levelling the scores in the 44th minute but Ash Jones directed his header wide of goal from a deep cross into the penalty area.
Although it was Newtown who nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Torry latched on to a through ball but saw his ensuing effort turned behind for Williams before Evans' volley from the edge of the penalty was blocked in the third minute of stoppage-time.
The Robins doubled their advantage six minutes after the interval when Torry broke into the penalty area and coolly slotted the ball Williams to the joy of the Newtown supporters behind the goal.
Jamie Hyne's 57th minute effort from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before Ash Jones' header was turned behind by Dave Jones following a free-kick into the penalty area four minutes later.
The Bluebirds were enjoying their fair share of possession during the second-half but once again were having difficulty attempting to penetrate a solid rearguard from their rivals.
Ash Jones directed a header wide of the target following a 69th minute cross from out on the left flank before Ashley Harries fired a low shot wide of the target from the edge of the penalty area five minutes later.
Former Builth Wells striker Rowlands attempted to chase a tempting 79th minute through ball but was unable to reach it before Jones.
The Robins were content to sit back on their lead at times and hit their opponents on the break whenever the opportunity was presented to them.
Torry broke into the Bluebirds' penalty area in the 84th minute but was denied by Williams before Ashley Harries headed over the crossbar following a 91st minute cross delivered from on the left flank.
The scoring was concluded in the third minute of stoppage-time when Iwan Roberts' volley slipped through the hands of Williams to start the celebrations amongst the Robins.
Caersws midfielder Tom Edwards was unable to keep his strike on target from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later before Newtown's Jolyon Harries received a red card from referee Rhodri Williams moments before the final whistle.
Robins' skipper Kieran Mills-Evans received the trophy from Central Wales FA councillor Kevin Moon to commence the celebrations amongst those who had travelled from Latham Park.
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