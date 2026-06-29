ANWEN Butten MBE was the central figure of a memorable evening in Cardiff as the Welsh Commonwealth Games team gathered for their official send-off at the Parkgate Hotel on Thursday.
While the event celebrated the athletes preparing to represent Team Wales, it also provided the perfect stage to honour one of the nation’s most accomplished sporting figures. Butten was formally inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, recognising an outstanding bowls career and decades of dedication to the sport.
Introduced in front of an audience of athletes, coaches and leading figures from across Welsh sport, Butten became the 219th inductee on the prestigious Roll of Honour. Her inclusion reflects not only her achievements on the green, but also her lasting impact on the development and profile of bowls in Wales.
The evening itself was hosted by Chief de Mission Gethin Jones, who led a series of interviews highlighting the journeys and ambitions of those heading to the Commonwealth Games. Yet it was Butten’s recognition that provided the standout moment, linking past excellence with the next generation of Welsh talent.
Lampeter Bowls Club was quick to celebrate the honour, describing it as “a fitting tribute to an incredible career and a lifetime of dedication to the sport,” adding: “Congratulations to Lampeter’s own Anwen Butten MBE.”
Despite the celebrations, Butten’s commitment to the sport remains as strong as ever. After spending just 24 hours back in Cardiff for the occasion, she returned to competition in Ayr for the British International Series—further underlining the dedication that has defined her career.
Her Hall of Fame induction not only recognises her past achievements but also highlights her ongoing influence within Welsh bowls, inspiring both current internationals and those beginning their journey in the sport.
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