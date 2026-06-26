CRICCIETH Bowling Club held its first Open tournament on Sunday, 21st June.
It had entries of many of the top bowlers from all over north Wales including three Senior Merit winners.
However youth prevailed as Callum Sorflee, 27, who plays regularly for Bethesda defeated Criccieth member Chris Alderton, who learnt his skills and still lives near Manchester but has a holiday home in north Wales.
Callum won £350 for his efforts in winning five matches.
Organiser said: “We hope to make this a regular event in mid -Summer as a postcript to the Criccieth Festival so next year's competition will be on 20 June.
“We have actively been trying to promote the Bowls Club in Criccieth and offer a first year half price membership of only £25.
“It is located in an oasis within the Criccieth town with no nearby traffic and just an occasional rumble of Cambrian railway trains.
“It has a fabulous view of the Castle , directly adjacent to the beautiful Cae Crwn allotments with its recently erected life sized bronze statue of the Global Peace Envoy, Sri Chinmoy and just an occasional rumble of the Cambrian railway.
“The golf club and allotments are also the same grounds as a challenging short mini golf so there is a great range of activities for all the family. Come and see.”
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