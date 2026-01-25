ABERYSTWYTH ABC are gearing up for a busy spell, with Sean Gorman set to challenge for a European Hybrid Boxing title on Saturday, 31 January. The spotlight then shifts to the club’s rising talents as their novice boxers head to Cardiff for the WABA Novice Championships on 7–8 February.
A squad of seven fighters — a blend of local talent and university students — will represent the club in the capital, and preparations are well underway as they look to make their mark on the competition.
Head coach Jamie Beasley said: “The competition runs for two weekends and hopefully we can get a decent run of results. The lads are keen to do well.”
Comments
