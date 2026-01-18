ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost 30 - 28 to Dunvant RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on the road on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth put in a very spirited performance, scoring four tries, coming away with two bonus points, and maintaining their fifth position in the league.
On an overcast but dry day in South Wales, Aber were unable to clear their lines from the kick off. A Dunvant lineout on Aber's 22 metres was mauled by the hosts and fly half Joe Parker crossed for an unconverted try.
Dunvant quickly pressed deep into the visitor's 22 metres, despite clearing defensive kicks. Aber defended well and the ball was held up over their try line, and from the goal line drop out, the home side were awarded a scrum 5 metres out which allowed their number 8 George Lloyd to score a push-over try which was converted by Ryan Davies.
Dunvant kept the pressure on, kicking penalties into Aber's half, eventually converting one into three points. Slowly Aber were gaining more possession and good lineout work and mauling released ball to the backs and Tommy Sandford scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Both sides were clearing the ball to touch and play was held in midfield.
A good Aber break was halted by accidental offside, deemed crossing by the referee, and the home side's Davies converted the penalty into three point
. On the restart, Dunvant tapped a quick penalty and poor tackling allowed their backs to break and release Ryan Davies to score an unconverted try.
Aber were soon back in contention, tapping penalties and bringing their backs into play and rucking well. Aber kicked a penalty awarded into the corner and, several rucks later, Iestyn Thomas scored a try in the corner, well converted by Benjamin from the touchline.
Half time score: Dunvant 23 Aberystwyth 14
Aber's scrum was performing well against a heavier home side pack, and winning and mauling good lineout ball. Dunvant's defence held firm with numerous rucks on their try line. A lineout for Aber on the home side's 22 metres was well won and mauled, and a break by the backs saw scrum half Charles Thomas score a try which was converted by Benjamin.
Aber's clearing box kicks were returned by Dunvant who mauled lineout ball close to Aber's try line. Quick ruck ball allowed Dunvant's flanker Jamie Nicholas to score a converted try.Aber kept play in the home side's half. A good Aber lineout and maul caused a penalty infringement that Aber kicked to the corner. Excellent lineout work 5 metres out allowed flanker Paul Stubbs to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber's disruption of Dunvant's lineouts resulted in scrum's from not-straight throw-ins. Aber scrummaged well but could not exert enough pressure, giving away penalties and allowing the home side to clear. The final play was a relieved Dunvant kicking a penalty out on halfway to win by two points.
Final score: Dunvant 30 Aberystwyth 28.
The match was closely contested throughout - scrums, lineouts, rucks, and three-quarter breaks. It was a game that could have gone either way with two evenly matched sides. Four tries apiece and only separated by a penalty kick.
Next Championship match - Crymych at home next Saturday - Cae Plascrug - 2.30 p.m.
