ABERYSTWYTH beat Crymych 53 - 12 in their WRU Admiral National Championship West home match, scoring nine tries, writes Graham Harris.
In a game influenced by a strong gusting wind down the pitch, Aberystwyth put on a dominant display, cutting loose in the second half playing with the wind, and scoring 48 unanswered points to secure victory.
On an overcast, wet day with a biting wind, Aber managed to contain Crymych, who had the wind advantage, in the first half. Aber's scrum was dominant throughout the match, spoiling clean possession for the visitors from set-pieces, and providing good ball for running rugby later in the match.
Straight from the Aber kick off Crymych hacked on a dropped box kick and centre Tomos Phillips scored a try converted by Deniol Mathias.
Aber were soon pinning Crymych back close to their try line with line breaks and rucks, but the visitor's defence held firm.
Any penalties awarded to Aber were scrummaged and breaks by forwards and backs resulted in play in Crymych's red zone. An Aber scrum 5 metres out allowed number 8 Lee Truck to score an unconverted try.
Crymych managed to gain a foot-hold in Aber territory by kicking penalties to the corner. A Crymych lineout and maul saw hooker Lee Griffiths score an unconverted try. Aber tried to get their backs into play but, despite good line breaks, knock-ons allowed the threats to be cleared by the visitors.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 5 Crymych 12
Aber were playing with the wind in the second half and were soon using their scrum dominance in opposition territory, with scrum half Charles Thomas beating two defenders and passing to flanker Lewis Ellis-Jones to score a try converted Dylan Benjamin.
An Aber scrum on the visitor's 22 metres provided quick ball and a blind-side pass to winger Ben Lloyd-Jones resulted in an unconverted try. Good Aber scrum ball 15 metres out was passed fluently along the backs and Ben Lloyd-Jones finished well with a diving try in the corner, excellently converted by Benjamin.
Aber were now playing open flowing rugby when in possession, and slick handling along the backs released Jac Jones to score a try converted by Benjamin.
Scrums were now uncontested but Aber were still dominant in the loose, and their backs and forwards linked well with hooker Iestyn Thomas breaking tackles to score an unconverted try. From the restart, breaks by several Aber forwards pushed play into the visitor's 22 metres and Charles Thomas scored an unconverted try.
Crymych tried to move the ball through their backs on halfway but the ball was lost to Aber, hacked on, and full back Dylan Benjamin scored an unconverted try.
The final play saw an Aber scrum in midfield releasing the three-quarters and a chipped kick over the Crymych defence was chased and touched down by Jac Jones for a try converted by Benjamin.
Final score: Aberystwyth 53 Crymych 12.
Definitely a game of two halves, with Aber containing play by the opposition in the first half, and then utilising the wind in the second half to score 8 tries. The crowd was concerned at half time, but Aber's well devised and managed game plan resulted in a convincing win.
Next Championship match - 1st XV at home to Kenvig Hill - February 14, 2.30p.m.
