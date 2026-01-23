TWO former Aberystwyth RFC junior players have been named in a 40-strong Wales squad for the 2026 Under 20s Six Nations.
Head coach Richard Whiffin has called up Gloucester back row Deian Gwynne and Scarlets senior academy fly-half Steffan Jac Jones.
They have represented Wales through the age groups and are looking forward to the first Six Nations game against England on Friday, 6 February at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton.
Gwynne has been confirmed as co-captain with Cardiff Rugby centre Steffan Emanuel to lead a side of 23 forwards and 17 backs with 11 players returning from last season.
Whiffin believes the duo’s combined leadership skills will be a vital asset to the squad as they prepare for the first game of the campaign against England at Franklin’s Gardens.
“We felt last year there was a lot of emphasis and leadership through Harry Beddall – sometimes with a back rower like Deian Gwynne as well – you have got your head in a lot of breakdowns,” explained Whiffin.
“We feel Steffan Emanuel who was a vice captain last year has grown in his leadership and I feel he will help Deian tactically with having a broader view of the game while Deian can prosper from an emotional point of view – follow me sort of attitude.
“They have come through the age group together and get on well and I think they will be able to dovetail off each other and split the role.
“It’s more about splitting the role during the week – on game day it kind of takes care of itself but we feel those two will be able to work well and make sure we get all of our messages across to the team.”
The group of 11 players returning for a second bite of the cherry bring a lot of experience to the team according to Whiffin.
“We want to get to the point where we’ve got as many second years as possible just for that growth value but it’s a squad that has a good balance of first timers who bring lots of energy into it and second timers who have got the experience.
“It’s a strong squad where we are happy with what we have selected – it was a very tough and robust process to go through but we think we have a squad who can attack the championship.
“There is extreme strength in our back row and back three – I think we have got a lot of experience in our midfield and we possess some really exciting halfbacks.
“Tight five wise we’ve got a group who are dynamic and they give us probably something different around our ball carrying that maybe we haven’t had in our tight five for a couple of years.”
Wales’ first game of the campaign will be against England who were denied a coveted grand slam last season after Wales stunned them at Cardiff Arms Park.
“What a way to start the tournament with the old enemy,” said Whiffin. “Going up to Franklin’s Gardens, probably one of the best surfaces in the English Premiership, there will be a good partisan crowd up there so it will be a great experience for the boys – something we can get our heads around, get excited for and we will walk towards the challenge head on.”
Wales U20 Six Nations squad
Loosehead props George Tuckley (Dragons RFC), George Leyland (Bristol Bears), Dylan James (Ospreys), Hudson Nevin (Scarlets)
Hookers Tom Howe (Cardiff Rugby), James Talamai (Dragons RFC), Oscar Thomas (Bath Ruby)
Tighthead props Jac Pritchard (Scarlets), Isaac Godfrey (Exeter Chiefs), Yestyn Cook (Scarlets),
Locks Tom Cottle (Cardiff Rugby), Oscar Rees (Gloucester Rugby), Luke Evans (Exeter Chiefs), Osian B Williams (Bristol Bears), Gabe Williams (Cardiff Rugby)
Back row Deian Gwynne (Gloucester – Co-Capt), Osian Williams (Scarlets), Cerrig Smith (Dragons RFC), Caio James (Gloucester Rugby), Evan Minto (Dragons RFC), Joe Denman (Scarlets), Dom Kossuth (Scarlets), Alex Ridgway (Bath Rugby)
Scrum halves Sion Davies (Cardiff Rugby), Carter Pritchard (Dragons RFC), Luca Woddyatt (Gloucester) Fly halves Carwyn Leggat-Jones (Scarlets), Lloyd Lucas (Cardiff Rugby), Steff Jac Jones (Scarlets)
Centres Steffan Emanuel (Cardiff Rugby – Co-Capt), Luc Anfield (Bath University), Jack Hoskins (Ospreys), Osian Darwin-Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Bailey Cutts (Cardiff Rugby)
Wingers Tom Bowen (Cardiff Rugby), Dylan Scott (Cardiff Met), Evan Morris (Bristol Bears), Rhys Cole (Dragons RFC)
Full-backs Jack Woods (Bath Rugby), Rhys Cummings (Cardiff Rugby)
2026 U20 Six Nations – Wales fixtures & venues (GMT time)
Fri 6 Feb, 19:45 – England v Wales, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Sat 14 Feb, 20:00 – Wales v France, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Fri 20 Feb, 19:15 – Wales v Scotland, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Sat 7 Mar, 19:45 – Ireland v Wales, Virgin Media Park, Cork
Sun 15 Mar, 13:00 – Wales v Italy, Rodney Parade, Newport
