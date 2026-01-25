ABERYSTWYTH Town have strengthened their squad with the signing of midfielder Leo Thompson from JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints’ academy.
The 17‑year‑old, who is the younger brother of Aber keeper Reece, arrives at Park Avenue as manager Craig Williams looks to add depth and creativity to his midfield options.
Shrewsbury‑born Leo began his footballing journey with AFC Telford United, progressing steadily through their youth system before earning a move to The New Saints in August 2024, shortly after turning 16.
His first season at Park Hall showcased his potential, as he made 26 appearances across the club’s Development and Reserve sides, contributing an impressive 10 goals and 10 assists.
That form has continued into the current season, where he has already registered four goals and six assists in just 13 outings across the FAW National Academi North Development League and the FAW Youth Cup.
Now stepping into senior football for the first time, Leo swaps the Saints’ green and white for Aberystwyth’s green and black..
Manager Craig Williams said: “I am delighted to welcome Leo to Aberystwyth Town FC.
“He’s a really smooth and technical player who is comfortable on the ball and I'm sure the fans will enjoy watching him play.
“He’s a young player with lots of potential, so we’re pleased to have him with us until the end of the season."
