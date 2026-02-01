Newport City 0 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
THE Black and Greens earned a huge win away in Gwent on Saturday, becoming the first visiting team to win at Spytty Park this season, as Tom Mason’s 55th-minute strike sent them up into the top five.
Town, who played well and confidently throughout, have now won three and drawn one of new manager Craig Williams’ five matches in charge, and look to be hitting form at a good time in the season.
Jonny Evans’ trickery led to a chance for Dylan Downs, but his attempt was blocked, then Calvin Smith set up Evans himself, who was also denied.
The livewire Evans won a corner for Aber soon afterwards, but Downs’ cute delivery just evaded Zach McKenzie at the back stick.
At the other end, Reece Thompson denied Rhys Kavanagh with a comfortable save.
Evans then broke through Newport’s back line, but his low effort from the right was saved by Elliott Jones, and despite a few set-pieces for either side, a first half low on clinical quality ended goalless.
The visitors again started the second stanza on the front foot. Smith played in Zac Hartley, but his attempt was blocked, then a free-kick from Smith out on the right fell nicely for Mason to scoop the ball over the keeper from near the penalty spot. He celebrated his second goal in two games gleefully in front of the singing visiting tifosi.
The hard-working Hartley then went on a great run to the byline, but his cross just evaded everyone.
In the final 20 minutes, Aber handed debuts to substitutes Piers Juliff, Owain Evans and young Leo Thompson. Juliff sent an effort just wide after a fine move, before Aber showed their defensive resilience as an incredible goal-line clearance from the impeccable Sam Paddock, after Sam Johnson had hit the inside of the post, preserved the lead.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.