REPRESENTATIVES of Aberystwyth Athletic Club headed to Shrewsbury for the latest instalment of the floodlit 5km events at the Shrewsbury Sports Village. The format itself is nice and simple, comprising of five one kilometre laps of the cycling circuit at the Sports Village.
These are seeded races with three events – one for those running sub 16.30, then 16.30 – 18.30 and 18.30 and over.
In a strong second field Morgan Roberts-Young led the Aber contingent home in a time of 17.15 closely followed by Gruff Lewis in 17.23 and Edd Land in 17.24. Shelley Childs completed the course in 18.03 with Paul Jones crossing the line in 18.58.
Running under the lights offers a very different atmosphere according to Morgan: ”The first of these events was run before Christmas and everyone was talking very positively about it so I thought I would give it a go. The weather was quite challenging on the evening, unsurprising for January, but it was a great experience to run against such a strong field of runners and I was pretty happy with my time.”
Moving slightly further afield to Leicestershire and Louise Russell took part in the ATW Mallory Race Circuit Winter 10k run where she finished in a time of 1.08.00: “The event raises money for their partner charity, Alzheimers Research UK, something close to my heart. So, I laced up my shoes and set off on the 8 laps of the track in the fog & the rain.
“It is an unique opportunity to run on the iconic motor racing circuit, once host to a Formula1 race, which added an extra layer of excitement and challenge to the event. And the weather did not manage to dampen my spirits too much.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.