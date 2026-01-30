Aberystwyth Town FC have confirmed the return of 20-year-old midfielder Owain Evans to the Club, joining from neighbours Penrhyncoch FC of the JD Cymru North. A long-time member and later graduate of the Club's academy, Owain returns to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue to greatly bolster Craig Williams' midfield options.
Alongside representing Padarn Juniors in the Aberystwyth Junior League from a young age, Aber-born Owain rose through the Club's academy age groups, reaching the U19s Development side at 16-years-old, playing alongside now-reunited teammate Cameron Allen.
In January 2023, Owain gained his first experiences in senior football as he made the move to join Pontardawe FC of the JD Cymru South at just 17-years-old, making 12 appearances in Tier 2 up until the beginning of the 2023/24 season.
Returning to Town's U19 Development side in August 2023, he made 16 appearances and scored once between the Cymru Premier Development League North and FAW Youth Cup respectively.
Ahead of the 2023/34 season, Owain joined Penrhyncoch FC of the JD Cymru North and has since become a regular standout at the heart of the Roosters' midfield, tallying 56 appearances in all competitions over 18 months, scoring five times.
A tireless and technical midfielder, Owain returns to the Club with experience under his belt looking to push on.
Owain said: "I’ve played at the Club through the academy and believe that it’s an exciting time for the Club. Having played in Tier 2 for two years now and previously having gained good experience in the Cymru South, I felt now was the best time to challenge myself.
“After speaking to Craig about the Club’s ambitions and aims, I think now is the right time to return and hopefully we can push for promotion back to the Cymru Premier."
Manager Craig Williams commented: "I’m delighted to welcome Owain to Aberystwyth Town FC. Owain has been a standout for neighbours Penrhyncoch and for a young player has good experience at this level.
Being a local lad and having played for the club before, he knows what we are all about and I’m sure he’ll make a big contribution to us both on and off the pitch. Welcome Ows!"
