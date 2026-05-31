AN Aberystwyth boxer will have to wait a little longer for his shot at becoming a two-weight European champion.
Sean Gorman, the 39-year-old fitness instructor from Penparcau, produced a stunning first-round stoppage of experienced fighter Haydn Sherriff in Warrington back in February to claim the European Middleweight Hybrid title.
He had been set to defend his belt against Reece Murray in Cardiff on Saturday, June 13, but the bout was scrapped when Murray withdrew at short notice. Gorman was then handed a major opportunity to step up a weight and challenge for the European Super Middleweight crown against Krzysztof Urbanski.
However, that clash has now been postponed and moved to London, where it will take place on Saturday, August 22.
Gorman admitted the disruption has been frustrating, but says the delay has its positives.
“Unfortunately I had the bad news last week stating the show in Cardiff had been cancelled and moved to London on the 22nd August,” he said.
“It was very frustrating as I was three weeks out until I fought with seven weeks training behind me.
“On the plus side the show in London will be a bigger event and give me more time to prepare for my step up in weight division.”
The upcoming fight represents another significant chapter in a remarkable comeback story. Gorman has rebuilt his life and career after a long battle with addiction, returning to the ring with renewed focus and determination.
His journey is now being documented in a new film, Behind The Guard, which charts his rise in boxing, his struggles away from the sport, and his powerful path back.
Featuring personal interviews, unseen footage and accounts from those closest to him, the documentary offers an unfiltered look at the man behind the gloves — and the resilience that has brought him back to the brink of another European title shot.
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