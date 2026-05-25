CPD Pwllheli hosted another highly successful junior tournament over the bank holiday weekend at Ysgol Glan y Môr.
Across two days, hundreds of young players representing 72 teams took part in competitive football of the highest standard. They were cheered on by large crowds of parents, carers, grandparents and supporters, who created a fantastic atmosphere throughout the event.
The organisers extended their thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers, led by Chris Williams and Osian Jones, whose tireless efforts ensured the tournament ran seamlessly. Special recognition was also given to Ann Williams for coordinating the fixtures, the kitchen team for keeping everyone well fed, and the players who stepped in to referee matches.
Gratitude was also expressed to everyone who contributed their time and effort behind the scenes to make the tournament such a success.
A special thank you went to Ysgol Glan y Môr for once again hosting the event, and to Ysgol Cymerau for their continued support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.