ELFYN Evans claimed a superb third Rally Japan victory in four years, leading a dominant 1-2-3-4 finish for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team on home soil over the weekend.
The Dolgellau driver once again proved his class on the narrow, twisting mountain roads of Aichi and Gifu, thriving despite new challenges after the event moved to late May and temperatures climbed above 30°C.
From the outset, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin looked in control, making the most of their road position to stamp their authority on Friday’s stages.
A decisive performance through the infamous Isegami’s Tunnel stage allowed Evans to build an early lead, one he managed with precision over the remainder of the rally. Under pressure from his team-mates throughout the weekend, Evans delivered a composed and calculated drive to secure his 13th career WRC victory.
The win also marked a major personal milestone — his 50th World Rally Championship podium — while extending his championship lead to 20 points at the halfway stage of the season.
Behind him, Sébastien Ogier finished second after pushing hard throughout, with Sami Pajari continuing his rise with another podium in third. Japanese favourite Takamoto Katsuta delighted home fans by completing the top four, securing a remarkable clean sweep for Toyota.
But it was Evans’ performance that stood out most. Combining pace with control, he avoided the pitfalls of the demanding asphalt rally to seal victory with authority.
Reflecting on his success, Evans said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to win Rally Japan again and be part of another very good result here for our team.
I have to say a huge thanks to everyone in the team for giving us such an amazing car again, and thank you to Morizo-san: I’m very happy to secure this win as a token of appreciation for his support.
“It’s been a tight and fun battle all the way through with some pressure from our team-mates.
“We were able to make a good start to the rallly and take advantage of our position to make some good times on Friday and then we managed to maintain that until the end. It’s been an enjoyable last dance with these cars on asphalt and I’m really happy to end it with a win.”
With momentum firmly on his side, Evans now heads into the second half of the season as the man to beat.
Next up is the Acropolis Rally in Greece also known as ‘The Rally of the Gods’ (June 25-28) has a legendary reputation for rocky mountain roads and high temperatures which combine to create a tough challenge for cars, tyres and drivers alike.
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