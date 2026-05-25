Talybont Rachels 1sts (385 – 3) beat Tywyn (137 – 8) by 248 runs
A MAGNIFICENT captain’s innings by Anup Menon propelled Talybont Rachels to their highest ever score in the ‘Fine and Country’ Conference and a huge winning margin at Cae Rhianfa, writes Huw Chambers.
On a scorching afternoon, the toss was won by Menon who chose to bat. Menon and Anant Saxena immediately showed their intent, both striking a six as their first scoring shots.
Saxena’s foray was cut short, though, being caught off Joe Williamson for 8.
Ayush Sharma helped his skipper push matters along, the score racing to 155 before spinner Simon Jenkins had Sharma caught by Michael Allen for 42 just before the halfway point.
Menon was by now scoring at will, his bat speed and immense power meaning that the boundary was being peppered by lusty blows.
He cleared the boundary no less than 11 times, reaching 152 before scheming left-armer Ed Hughes was brought on to bowl and managed to disturb the stumps.
With the score on 249 and 12 overs left, there was power to add, and Phil Abraham and Sumesh Antony scored at will to canter to their own milestones.
They proceeded to dominate the bowling for the rest of the innings, Abraham unbeaten on 57 and Antony unbeaten on 91. The innings closed on a monumental 385, a formidable total that had club statisticians scurrying to their archives.
Williamson, Simon Jenkins and Hughes took a wicket each, and Dave Jenkins bowled eight overs for a more than reasonable 42 runs.
The match was probably over as a contest, but Tywyn showed their willingness to play hard-nosed cricket as well.
Dave Jenkins and L Thomas resisted the pace attack of Saxena and Tino Tomy until the 13th over, when the introduction of Ijaz brought instant dividends.
Jenkins was bowled for 16, and S Kelsey was bowled first ball.
Thomas showed great patience and technique in taking his side to the 24th over but was bamboozled by the legspin of Jestus Jerry and was bowled for 14, the score being 76
Joe Williamson took the opposite approach, scoring freely as he took the attack to the bowlers.
He had made 42 before the accurate Ijaz produced a trademark inducker to bowl him.
Michael Allen had supported Williamson well, and only five overs remained when Menon turned to Rebin Rajan to weave some magic.
Rebin promptly delivered with interest, claiming Allen for 17 thanks to a Sumesh Antony catch. He also dismissed Tolhurst, Lloyd Wrobel and Simon Jenkins, the latter to another splendid Antony catch on the very last ball of the game.
Rebin finished with 4-7, gaining vital bonus points late in the innings.
The ‘Lifeline’ man of the match was Anup Menon.
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