Elfyn Evans has won Rally Croatia, his first World Rally Championship triumph since Secto Rally Finland in 2021!
But it was mixed emotions for the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver, the success coming days after the death of Hyundai's Craig Breen in a pre-event testing accident.
The 34-year-old from Dolgellau said: "It feels so insignificant now again really, that's the bottom line.
"We've been working towards this for a long time but it's surprising how little it means just at the moment.
"We're back to missing our friend after the real focus on the weekend and straight away after crossing the finish line that's all we can think about."
He added: "We promised the [Breen] family we'd enjoy the weekend, we've done that.
"I'm sure they were following us, but we're definitely thinking of you," added Evans.
The Welshman took over the lead on Saturday's Stage 11 after Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Motorsport) hit a rock and Evans held on to the advantage to join Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogierat the top of the WRC standings, with both drivers on 69 points after round four.