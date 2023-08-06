Dolgellau's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin have won Rally Finland to keep their FIA World Rally Championship title hopes alive.
The Toyota GR Yaris duo posted the benchmark time for the Wolf Power Stage to take home 30 valuable points after bossing proceedings from day one.
Elfyn said: "It's been a pretty good weekend. Of course we're sorry for the loss of Kalle at the start of the rally but after that it's been really fantastic to drive this car.
"It's such a joy to be behind the wheel of on these roads and we're really happy with this one.
"It's been a fantastic atmosphere and great to have the support behind us. Of course, in terms of the championship it's also not bad and we close the gap."
