The last race of the Spring Cup series of races held at Dovey Yacht Club over the Bank Holiday weekend finished with prefect sunny conditions and a brisk north westerly breeze to the delight of all competitors, writes Doris O'Keefe.
Dovey Yacht Club race race officer Tom Coombe said: "We had seven races over the Bank Holiday with varying conditions.
“There were 17 entries of different boat class taking part and despite the very light winds yesterday everyone thoroughly enjoyed their time on the water.
“Today the wind picked up to make conditions more challenging and the last race of the weekend finished in beautiful sunshine on sparkling blue water."