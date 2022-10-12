Call for better access to sport in North Wales
Welsh Conservative Shadow Local Government Minister, Sam Rowlands MS has highlighted the importance of sport to local communities, general health and wellbeing during his short debate in the Senedd. He also spoke of the lack of sport access in North Wales.
Commenting on the debate, he said: “As a relatively small country of just over three million, Wales punches well above its weight on the world sporting stage.
“However, North Wales does not benefit to anywhere near the same degree from sporting opportunities as the South, despite the obvious physical and mental health benefits.
“North Wales has only one professional sports team and lacks an Olympic size swimming pool.
“This will no doubt have an impact on people’s exposure to local heroes to inspire them to go on and achieve success in competitive sport.
“I am calling on the Labour Government to back local community sports, to support moves to encourage professional rugby teams to play some games in North Wales and to work with governing bodies to expand access and improve facilities.
“We must aim to bring about opportunity to all in Wales, no matter where they live.”
