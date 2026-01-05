THE last race of the year saw Sarn Helen runners finish the year in a blaze of glory.
The annual Llandysul New Year’s Eve 5 and 10K races attract a lot of runners and this year was no exception.
Starting and finishing in the centre of town the route takes runners out and back along country lanes, an undulating and challenging course in places.
The top spot in the 10K event was highly contested this year with only 25 seconds separating the first three runners.
Pole position went to Rhodri Williams in a fabulous time of 35:29, 3rd overall and 1st M35 was Dylan Lewis in an equally great time of 35:54, Teifion Davies 37:48, Dylan Davies 2nd M45 38:53, Wyn Evans 3rd M35 39:18, Kevin Jones 3rd M45 41:31, Steven Holmes 43:04, Geth Ap Phyllip 43:16, Kevin Evans 45:23, Rhys Lewis 46:48, Stephen Kenworthy 47:45, Simon Reed 48:53.
Not to be outdone by their male team mates Sarn Helen Ladies took the top three positions in the Open Female Section with Polly Summers having an outstanding run following a recent episode of illness to finish in 41:58, Nicola Williams 2nd in 43:56 and Nia Rees 46:33. Delyth Crimes 2nd F55 51:15, Shelley Enders 3rd F55 55:24 and Jane Holmes 1:00:41.
In the 5K event Ella Phillips was 1st in the U16 Girls in 26:06 with Osian Jones having a fabulous run to finish 1st in the U16 Boys in 20:22, Sarah Puetz 2nd OF 27:46, Heiddwen Tomos 28:18, Eryl Jones 2nd M45 21:59, Russ White 3rd M45 24:05, Eirlys Evans 2nd F55 28:37 and Jamie Puetz 1st M65 28:58.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.