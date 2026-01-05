Not to be outdone by their male team mates Sarn Helen Ladies took the top three positions in the Open Female Section with Polly Summers having an outstanding run following a recent episode of illness to finish in 41:58, Nicola Williams 2nd in 43:56 and Nia Rees 46:33. Delyth Crimes 2nd F55 51:15, Shelley Enders 3rd F55 55:24 and Jane Holmes 1:00:41.