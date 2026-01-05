BOW Street climbed to second place in the Lock Stock Ardal North East table after a magnificent 7–0 demolition of bottom‑side Lex XI on Saturday.
The Magpies responded emphatically to their frustrating 2–1 defeat at Knighton Town last time out and will now hope to build another winning run as they chase leaders Llanuwchllyn, whose fixture at Llangollen was postponed due to the wintry weather.
Five points off the summit, Street were dominant from the first whistle at Cae Piod.
Taylor Watts opened the scoring on 14 minutes after excellent work from Rhys Hughes, setting the tone for a ruthless afternoon.
Goalkeeper Ryan Burr then provided the first of his three assists on the half‑hour mark, launching a pinpoint ball that Watts latched onto to claim his second of the match.
The hosts continued to press and were rewarded with two goals in first‑half stoppage time. Joshua Taylor made it 3–0 before Hughes added a fourth, giving Street a commanding lead at the break.
Hughes struck again early in the second half to complete his brace, before 17‑year‑old substitute Steff Davies stole the spotlight with two quick‑fire goals. His lively cameo underlined the Magpies’ superiority and capped a superb team performance.
Dolgellau also enjoyed a flying start to the New Year, recording an impressive 4–0 victory over visitors Kerry in the only other match to survive the weather. Dol were rampant in the opening half‑hour, converting three of the many chances they created.
The breakthrough came when Guto Pugh rose highest at the back post to head home Ioan Roberts’ corner.
Moments later, Gerwyn Williams doubled the lead, firing in after Rob Evans’ initial effort cannoned off the bar.
Williams then added his second, racing onto Aaron Young’s through ball before calmly slotting past the Kerry goalkeeper.
Kerry had their moments, but their hopes of mounting a comeback faded when Barry Bellis received a second yellow card with 18 minutes remaining.
Dolgellau took full advantage, and Williams completed his second hat‑trick of the season late on to round off an excellent team display.
Manager Rob Evans was pleased with the performance, saying: “No complaints about the result, goals scored and chances created, but we’re always wanting more from our general play and execution. The attitude of the whole squad was excellent. They got the job done and kept a clean sheet. We keep going.”
Before kick‑off, Dolgellau confirmed that Dennis Bates and young forward Osian Morres had departed to join Brickfield Rangers in the JD Cymru North. The club said: “Both wanted the opportunity to play at a higher level. Everyone at the club wishes them all the success for the future. Thank you for everything.”
There has also been movement at league leaders Llanuwchllyn.
Tom Roberts and Tom Dyer have both signed for Ruthin Town, while experienced duo Dafydd Griffiths (Mold Alexandra) and Aled Parry (Rhos Aelwyd) have joined Sion Tudor’s squad.
The club commented: “We’d like to thank Tom and Tom for representing the club brilliantly over the last two seasons and wish them the best for the future.”
On the new arrivals, they added: “We are thrilled to welcome Dafydd and Aled. They are experienced players who will add plenty of quality to our squad.”
