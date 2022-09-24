Cambrian Rally to offer ‘huge challenge’ to competitors
ENTRIES for the 2022 Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally have got off to a flying start and excitement is building about the route which includes a stage new to the event and others used by Wales Rally GB.
Brenig, Alwen, Clocaenog, and Penmachno, are names well known to competitors and rally enthusiasts, and added into the mix this year is a new closed roads stage at Nebo in the Conwy Valley to be run for National, and some other competitors, on the Friday evening.
With a new service park adjacent to the A55 and the A 470 and a high profile start, and finish on Llandudno promenade the organisers are confident they have come up with a winning formula for competitors and spectators alike.
Clerk of the Course, Alyn Edwards explained: “I am very excited about this year’s Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, as it poses a huge challenge to all competitors of varying talents who are driving a variety of vehicles.
“As the final round of several championships we wanted it to be a challenge and a worthy winner at the end.
“We have managed to secure a 7.75mile tarmac stage with the support and help of Conwy Highways Department, which adds mileage to the National, and which is run twice on the Friday night.”
Another exciting aspect is the use of the world famous Brenig stage, with fantastic views from the dam to view the cars.
This is a great opportunity for sponsors to have a day out and enjoy a hospitality package at the visitor centre. Great Value at £48, or bring the family and let the children enjoy the play area, or spot the rare Ospreys.
Of the other stages, Alwen has a great surface with excellent spectator viewing, and Clocaenog is always popular with both competitors and spectators. Unfortunately there is no spectator viewing at Penmachno.
The Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally (Saturday, 29 October) is a round of the British Rally Championship; the MRF Tyres British Trials and Rally Drivers Championship; the Motorsport UK Pirelli Ravenol Welsh RallyChampionship; the Welsh Historic Rally Championship supported by Brian Dennis Motorsport and Marsh Commercial; the Association of North West Motor Clubs Championship, and the Bowler Motorsport Championship.
And the organising team from North Wales Car Club are very pleased and honoured that the event is again receiving the support of Conwy County Borough Council and Llandudno Town Council. They are also grateful to the Welsh Government for the use of its’ car park at Llandudno Junction, and Rybrook Land Rover which is providing service facilities for Bowler Motorsport Championship competitors.
Many marshals are needed to help run the event, and details of how to register can be found at https://www.rallystageteam.co.uk/
