WITH a rare full sun on the forecast, nine riders lined up for the Llety Gwyn 10 mile course, round seven of the Catalina Architecture & Design TT series. Unfortunately, a mechanical meant that one rider had to abandon.
With the westerly wind slightly helping the riders on the outward leg, it was going to be an interesting evening to see if the conditions favoured fast times.
Once the results were collated, it was Caron Pugh who took a convincing win for the men in 22.19. Ade Price was second in 28.06 with David Bond completing the podium in 28.46.
In the women’s event, Lowri Richards was back on her TT bike this week to take the win with a swift 25.33. Emma Palfrey fresh from her win at the Fishguard Sprint Triathlon, crossed the line in second with 25.56.
It was great to see Llyr Morgan, returning back to the time trials and David Bond who is riding consistently and improving week on week, knocking over a minute from his Llety Gwyn previous time.
Next week the time trial series heads back to Cwm Rheidol.
Results: Caron Pugh, 22:19; Lowri Richards 25:33; Emma Palfrey, 25:56; Anita Saycell, 27:12; Ade Price, 28:06; David Bond (R), 28:46; Mike Fitch (R), 29:55; Llyr Morgan, 33:32.