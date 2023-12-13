BARMOUTH suffered their eighth defeat of the Central Wales North campaign in heavy conditions at Carno’s Tŷ Brith ground but were unfortunate not to take something from the game.
With the temperatures plummeting and the wind spoiling the match to a large degree, the Magpies were a bit unlucky not to take a point after a couple of poor decisions always meant they were chasing the game.
The Greens started brightly and nudged ahead on the quarter hour mark, Sean Wild latching on to a long punt downfield by keeper Edward Harding which the Barmouth defence failed to deal with, to slot the ball past Bradley Roberts.
Credit to the visitors, they responded well with talented teenager Aaron Young, recently named the club’s player of the month for November, equalising on the half hour.
But the hosts restored their lead courtesy of a Ger Jones penalty in the 36th minute.
The Magpies shifted through the gears in the second spell and were the better side but they fell further behind on 79 minutes, Samuel Barker with the finish after good work by Jones.
Never-say-die Barmouth closed the gap through teen substitute Leo Green in the final minute of the 90 but Carno held on for the win despite losing Liam Rimmer to a late red card.
Dyffryn Banw ran riot at Llanfyllin Town with nine unanswered goals. Jac Roberts led the way with four goals, Owain Jones claimed a hat-trick with Gerallt Davies and Alwyn Jones also chipping in.
It was honours even as Waterloo Rovers headed over to third placed Forden United, where a closely-fought match ended 2-2.
Ian Macleod and Owain Richards put the visitors in a commanding position but Forden came back strongly in the second half.
Robert Evans reduced the deficit on the hour before Henry O’Donnell grabbed the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.