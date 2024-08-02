HALF of Team GB’s riders in the men’s road race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are Ceredigion cyclists.
Capel Dewi’s Stevie Williams and Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling along with Tom Pidcock and Fred Wright will take on the showpiece event which starts and finishes in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower tomorrow.
Williams and Tarling are enjoying standout seasons and were rewarded with the opportunity of making their Olympic debut.
Israel - Premier Tech rider Williams, who overcame a near career-ending injury early in his professional journey, is known for his resilience and clever tactical racing knowledge.
The 28-year-old has had a remarkable career, including a stage win at the 2022 Tour de Suisse and strong performances in various UCI World Tour events.
His real quality has shone through this, winning the Tour Down Under in January and the iconic Fleche Wallonne in April.
Ineos Grenadiers rider Tarling narrowly lost out on an Olympic medal in last week’s time trial despite his valiant effort after suffering a puncture.
He arrived at the Games in great form after winning the British National Championships Time Trial and was one of the favourites to win in Paris.
At 20 years of age the European Time Trial champion has time is on his side.
The men's road race is 273km long with 2,800 metres of climbing and 13 named ascents including the Côte de la butte Montmartre on the 18.4km finishing circuits in central Paris. The last summit of this 1km climb that averages 6.5% comes with 9.5km to go.
The route will surely create a race of attrition, even more so with a peloton of only 90 riders and small teams.
As with every Olympic Games, the road race is a marquee event to highlight the famous features and attractions of the host city.
The men’s race gets underway at 10am BST on Saturday, 3 August.