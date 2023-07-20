Ceredigion Sports Awards were held on 7 July to celebrate sporting talent in the county.
The awards, which are arranged by Ceredigion Sports Council, in partnership with Ceredigion Actif, bring together all that is good about sport in Ceredigion and provide a platform to celebrate sporting successes and the people that make them happen.
The Ceredigion Sports Awards were held at Ceredigion County Council offices in Penmorfa, and a total of 58 awards were presented this year, across seven different categories.
These included 22 Talented Junior Awards, given to young athletes and sports people in Ceredigion who show promise, and 30 International Awards, given to sports people who became international athletes between 2020 and 2023.
The Ceredigion Sports Council looks to help all sports clubs from grassroots level to the pinnacle of achievement as international athletes, as well as recognising the role of Young Ambassadors within the school system, and the volunteers and coaches who often work behind the scenes.
The awards and winners are:
- Bronze Young Ambassador of the Year 2023: Ceri Williams, Daniel Jones, Isaac Humphries & Jac Lewis – Ysgol Gynradd Llannon
- Young Ambassador of the Year 2023: Ben Jaques
- Volunteer of the Year 2023: Alisha Aydogmus
- Disability Sport Volunteer of the Year Award 2023: Dean James & Eiry Thomas
- Unsung Hero Award 2023: Leo & Jane O’Connor
- Coach of the Year 2023: Gareth Ebenezer
International Awards 2023: Osian Roberts – Athletics; Jean Davies – Lawn Bowls; Milwen Lewis – Lawn Bowls; Cynyr MacRae – Kayaking; Deio Thomas – Kayaking; Hanna Griffiths – Kayaking; Leri Jones-Kenny – Slalom Kayaking; Cari Jones – Slalom Kayaking; Brynmor Thomas – Darts; Elonwy Thomas – Darts; Llinos Thomas – Darts; Sion Davies – Darts; Dion Regan – Golf; Leia Vobe – Gymnastics; Órla O’Regan – Hockey; Ruadhán O’Regan – Hockey; Annie Thomas – Dressage & Equestrian; Harry Thomas – Equestrian; Casi Gregson – Football; Kelsey Thomas – Football; Fflur Mitchell – Fly Fishing; Amelia Williams – Running; Steffan Evans – Touch Rugby; Alfie Rodda-Lodder – Touch Rugby; Cadi-Lois Davies – Rugby; Kristy Hopkins – Rugby; Steffan Jac Jones – Rugby; Lowri Richards – Indoor Cycling; Fin Tarling – Cycling; Josh Tarling – Cycling
Talented Junior Awards 2023: Eva Davies – Athletics; Sara Jones – Athletics; Cari Morgan-Williams – Mountain Biking; Osian Jones – Bowls; Eiri O'Connor – Kayaking; Gruffydd Phillips Williams – Kayaking; Aadvik Khare – Cricket; Sonny Baron – Cricket; Bronwen Thomas – Sailing; Steffan Williams – Sailing; Llyr Jones – Judo; Carys Pugh Jones – Football; Katie Whiteway – Football; Sonny Forbes-Tinsley – Football; Tomos Ifan Mitchell – Fly Fishing; Freya Pritchard – Obstacle Racing; Will Evans – Autograss Racing; Cian Jones – Rugby; Max Rodda-Lodder – Rugby; Owain Thomas – Rugby; Rhun Davies – Rugby; Teifi Thomas – Rugby.
Councillor Catrin M. S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “The Sports Awards was a great event with so many Ceredigion residents being recognised for their sporting achievements. It was an inspiring afternoon and illustrated the Council’s commitment to supporting sporting activities and opportunities across Ceredigion."
Sport and being physically active has a positive influence on young and old and is very much a part of daily life in Ceredigion. The Sports Council would like to congratulate all who have achieved, no matter what the sport or level.