Ceredigion Sports Council will relaunch a programme of support for community sports clubs across the county.
To celebrate the relaunch, the usual membership fee will be waived, and clubs will be able to enjoy the programme for free until the end of 2023.
Ceredigion Sports Council is a constituted body consisting of representatives of community sport in Ceredigion who work in partnership with the local authority to develop sport within the county.
Before the pandemic, the Sports Council was providing support to almost 100 affiliated sports clubs and community organisations in Ceredigion and is now keen to revisit the work.
The Sports Council, in partnership with Ceredigion Actif, provide a range of services, which includes information on funding opportunities, access to specialist advice and sports information, and discounted rates on Child Protection and First Aid courses. The Sports Council also provides support to clubs as they strive to strengthen their club volunteer base.
In addition, the Sports Council runs the annual Ceredigion Sports Awards and a Gold Card Scheme for people representing their country in sports, as well as the ‘Talented Junior Awards’ for people who show promise.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “The Ceredigion Sports Council is such an important group to support community clubs across Ceredigion. Community sports and grassroots clubs are the backbone of sports development and they need all possible support, and the hope is that the Sports Council can provide that and give clubs the opportunity to learn from each other while sharing experiences and information."
Clubs who register with Ceredigion Sports Council can attend the upcoming online Safeguarding Course on 18 April 2023 for the discounted rate of £20 per person.
More information is available at here and clubs can contact Stefano Antoniazzi to express their interest [email protected]