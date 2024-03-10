THREE young Ceredigion rugby players are set to take on Ireland in Dublin this afternoon.
Richie Pugh’s Under 18s take on their Irish counterparts at Terenure College with a 1pm kick off.
Steffan Jac Jones and Deian Gwynne (Submitted)
Former Aberystwyth Rugby Club juniors, back rower Deian Gwynne and fly half Steff Jac Jones, and Caio James from Llandysul will be looking to build on Wales’ comfortable win against Scotland last Sunday at Ystrad Mynach, where the three gained their first cap for Wales Under 18’s.
James is a student at Hartpury College, Gloucester and has captained the Gloucester under 18's team during the season.