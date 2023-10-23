Slippery roads, fallen leaves and heavy rain made conditions difficult for the 90 competitors who battled it out trying to win the Cilwendeg Rally 2023 organised by the Teifi Valley Motor Club over the weekend, writes Anwen Francis.
It was a closely contested event especially at petrol but taking overall spot for the second time were Chris Richmond Hand and Shaun Richards.
Second overall and first in Class One went to Andy Davies and Michael Gilbey with Richard Jerman and Alan James in second. Third went to George Williams and Cadog Davies.
The winners of Class 2 were Llyr Williams and Ceri Davies, with Steven Knibbs and Gerwyn Barry in second and Owain Rowlands and Jamie Mills in third spot.
Joshua Weston and his navigator Gethin Jones were the winners of Class 3, Steffan Evans and Gethin Evans in second and Dion James and Richard James in third position.
The highest placed Mixed or Ladies Crew went to Michael Roberts and Natasha Roberts. The highest placed Under 1600cc car was awarded to Hedd Wilshaw and Aled James.
The highest placed local crew went to Gareth ‘Factory’ Evans and Aled Jones.
The best presented car went to Dyfrig Evans and Gwawr Evans and the last place finishers and being awarded with the wooden spoon trophies were Owain Dixon and Henri Cynwyl.
Sponsored by Forge Aberaeron, this was Dafydd Sion Lloyd’s third year as Cilwendeg Rally organiser.
He said: “It was a really good event, technical but simple with arrows to help the competitors.
"The rally went around north Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion and parts of Carmarthenshire and we are grateful to everyone for their support once again this year.
"There are too many people to thank individually, but the Teifi Valley Motor Club is very grateful to all and to the competitors for making it such a great event. We are now looking forward to next year’s Cilwendeg.”
Olwen Davies, the Teifi Valley Motor Club Secretary was delighted with its success: “On the whole it was very good. As a committee we tried new things and they all worked especially the new signing on format where everything flowed better, and we had very little queues.”
The Cilwendeg Rally started at the Mart Car Park in Newcastle Emlyn and finished at the town’s Rugby Club, in an event described by the secretary as “very well-supported.”
Olwen added: “I don’t think I’ve seen such a crowd in the car park ever. This shows the support of not only rally enthusiasts but that of the general public and locals. The carpark was full and this was great to see.”
The Teifi Valley Motor Club would like to thank its sponsor, competitors, marshals, organising team, land-owners and all householders along the route for their support yet again this year.