Following your dream in the world of sports can be very expensive with the cost of training, travelling competing etc. However if you are under 25 years old and from Gwynedd or Conwy then the Cofio Robin Fund may be able to assist you.
The charity has given financial support in excess of £60,000 to over 70 individuals in the five years since its inception.
Amongst those that have received donations is Borth y Gest swimmer Medi Harris who has become extremely successful, winning a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a gold medal this year at the British Swimming Championships.
Another receipient is Gwenllian Pyrs who has made the Welsh Rugby Squad recently.
Consideration has been given to a variety of sports over the years including equine, clay pigeon, cycling, climbing, kayaking, boxing etc.
Go to www.cofiorobin.co.uk for more information about the charity and an application form which needs to be completed and returned to the Trustees before 30 September, 2023.
Robin Llyr Evans was a young lad of 20 years old embarking on an adventure – 15 months travelling to tennis tournaments all over the world working for Hawk-Eye.
Unfortunately, two months into his adventure in September 2015, it came to an abrupt end when Robin had an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China.
The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.
In the end it was decided that a charity would be established to provide financial support to individuals from north-west Wales who excel in any aspect of sports.
In the Summer of 2018, Robin Llyr Evans Memorial Trust was established.
Participating in sports was important from a young age for Robin, playing football for Bro Enlli and a member of Ysgol Llanbedrog hockey team.
He broke the Ysgol Botwnnog records in the 800m and 1,500m races and started to play rugby for Pwllheli and made captain of the youth team for one season.
Every summer he participated in the local summer league hockey competition.
His passion for sports was the reason he enrolled at Loughborough University. His subject was mechanical engineering.
For his year in industry, Robin secured a role with Hawk-Eye, working with the tennis department and their line calling system. This opportunity allowed him to combine his passion for sports and travel.