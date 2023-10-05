Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students Heather Griffiths and Morgandie Harrold finished second in the annual South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club Race
Marine engineering students Heather Griffiths and Morgandie Harrold finished second against crews from all over the UK in the annual South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club Race.
The event at Abersoch consisted of 10 rounds over five days, with the crews given different routes to race every day, each taking around an hour to navigate.
Along with crew-mates Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox, Heather and Morgandie raced the Mojito Bach - a 6.24-metre J70 support boat manufactured from fibreglass, with a fin keel.
They got off to a great start, with two wins on day one followed by second and third-placed finishes over the next two days.
Over the final two days they placed in the top four in each race, securing overall second spot, before the event ended with a closing party and live music.
Heather and Morgandie are studying the City & Guilds Level 2 course in marine engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Hafan campus in Pwllheli.
Ellis Morey, programme leader for the Level 2 and Level 3 Marine Engineering courses, said: “Well done on an amazing achievement of coming second overall in your race.
“It’s greatly encouraging to see enthusiastic students who are following their passion, and working hard towards their goal of working in the marine industry in and out of college.”
Engineering lecturer Emlyn Evans said: “The staff at the Hafan campus are very proud of the successes our learners achieve, whether it be academic achievements or extracurricular activities within or outside college.
“We look forward to sharing more of their successes in the near future. Well done Heather and Morgandie on your achievements and good luck with your marine engineering studies.”