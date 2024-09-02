Aberystwyth 210/9 (40 overs), Aberaeron 188ao (35.5 overs) Aberystwyth won by 22 runs
ABERYSTWYTH closed out their 2024 Fine and Country WWCCC season with a victory over the newly crowned champions Aberaeron inspired by six wickets from Nigel Salmon.
Before the match, West Wales Cricket Club Conference chairman Huw Chambers congratulated Aberaeron on a clean sweep of the trophies available this season - having secured the T20 Cup, Midweek League and Midweek Cup already the championship made it an unprecedented quadruple for the Seagulls - and Nigel Salmon of Fine & Country presented the trophy to captain Hywel Rees.
As attention turned to the match itself, Peter Loxdale of Aberystwyth elected to bat first.
The Aberystwyth batters approached the match like a T20 in the early exchanges, playing a shot a ball as three chances were put down in the first two overs before Ted Trewella bowled Anthony Burrell in the third with the score on 12.
Ioan Morris continued the attacking approach and together with Matt Dodds advanced the score to 36 in the fifth over before playing across the line to Hywel Rees to be bowled for 16.
Alex Bellenie was scoring at a strike rate of 300 before he too fell bowled playing another attacking shot for 15.
Despite scoring at 8 runs an over, the loss of three early wickets was a concern for Aberystwyth and Aadvik Khare was entrusted at 5 to steady the ship.
The youngster took to the task with relish, defending with a straight bat and looking to work singles when on offer.
Dodds continued to attack and the pair had added 34 when he was undone by a swinging delivery from Hywel Rees, an inside edge onto his pads going on to hit the stumps.
Matt Salter took on the role of aggressor whilst at times riding his luck.
After drinks, with Aberystwyth on a strong 120/4, Aadhi began to open up too, facing spin from both ends as Morgan Ashton and Paul Graham searched for the breakthrough.
It was Graham who eventually broke the partnership, bowling Salter for 29, but not before the duo had added 68 runs together and taken Aberystwyth past 150.
Ollie Evans then removed Aadhi for 41 in the next over, holding on to a sharp caught and bowled chance and when Paul Graham had Peter Loxdale out lbw in the next over again Aberystwyth looked in danger of not reaching 200.
Ben Willis and Graham Saunders were the numbers 8 and 9 in a strong Aberystwyth batting line up but when Ollie Evans bowled Saunders for 3 for his second wicket, Aberaeron were marginally on top.
Ben, together with Nigel Salmon guided the home side towards 200 before a stunning return catch from Morgan Ashton dismissed Salmon for 8 with the score on 198. Rhys Jones hung in with Willis to see the team to 210/9 from their 40 overs.
Aberaeron began their chase with Ollie Evans and Dave Floyd facing. Captain Peter Loxdale took the new ball and together with Rhys Jones kept things tight for the opening seven overs.
From the eighth over, the pair settled in and the scoreboard began to turn over rapidly as Aberaeron caught up with the run rate, taking Aberaeron past 50 in the 10th over.
Graham Saunders was brought on as first change and eventually made the breakthrough Aberystwyth were looking for- Floyd looking to go over the top but only getting a fine inside edge to one that went on to bowl him.
27 in an opening stand of 66 was a good platform for Aberaeron as captain Hywel Rees joined Ollie Evans.
The pair played sensibly, taking singles where available and putting away the occasional loose delivery. As the Aberystwyth bowlers probed away in the sunshine, Aadvik Khare and Alex Bellenie being introduced with Loxdale looking to use the variety in his attack, Aberaeron progressed to 97/1 at drinks.
Ollie Evans was looking imperious as he passed 50.
It was the sixth bowler introduced for Aberystwyth who made the big breakthrough, Hywel Rees flaying a low full toss through the leg side only to see Peter Loxdale take the catch at full stretch.
The departure of Rees for 33 gave Aberystwyth renewed hope.
However Ted Trewella, the leading run scorer in the league playing his final game of league cricket before emigrating, came out determined to go out on a high.
He began in careful fashion but, before he was able to open up with his usual attacking prowess, Aadhi Khare managed to rip one back in to him from outside off stump to bowl him.
Aberaeron were still favourites to reach the total. Salmon had other ideas as he found his groove.
Morgan Ashton was his next victim, driving uppishly to be caught low down by the diving Matt Salter.
Kevin Regan struck two boundaries and took Aberaeron past 150 but it was Salmon who struck again, Regan caught by Loxdale for 11 and then with his next delivery, bowled Ifan Rishko with an off cutter to leave Aberaeron 156/6.
Alex Pitchford survived the hat-trick ball and began to work with Ollie Evans to wrest back the momentum.
Having added 30 runs, the pair were just starting to get Aberystwyth looking concernedly at the scoreboard when Pitchford drove on the up to mid-off off Khare, Matt Dodds holding on to the catch for another vital breakthrough.
Paul Graham was a more than capable number 9, and with overs in hand Aberaeron still felt confident of reaching their target.
Ollie had progressed to 92 when he attempted to manufacture a single off the final ball of Aadhi’s sixth over but failed to make contact, the ball striking him full on the boot, in front of the stumps.
Evans had to depart, eight short of his century and with him Aberaeron’s chances of victory.
Salmon polished off the final two wickets in his next over, Huw Rishko bowled and Paul Hughes fending a lifting delivery to Matt Salter at a shortish mid-on to close the Aberaeron innings on 188, 22 short of the target.
The fifth and sixth bowlers for Aberystwyth did the damage for them- Khare taking 3/34 from his six overs to go with his 41 runs and Salmon the hero with 6/26 from 5.5 overs.