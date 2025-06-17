Aberaeron beat Talybont Rachels 1st XI by 23 runs.
Aberaeron 190 all out ( 37.5 overs)
Talybont Rachels 167 all out (37 overs)
THE Rachels team travelled through the rain from Aberystwyth, having been assured by the home side that the forecast was such that the Aberaeron location would provide the weather haven that it so often does, to allow this much anticipated match between the top two teams in the WWCCC Town & Country League to take place, writes Alex Pitchford.
And so they were greeted by a fairly dry outfield, but with underlying moisture, and also a damp wicket. Therefore, most people would have expected a captain to put the other team in, given the chance. However, Hywel Rees, having won the toss, backed his batters ability to cope with the conditions and try to set a challenging total for the visitors to chase.
Dave Floyd was the obvious choice to open the batting to attempt to set up a platform for the middle order, but a surprise number 2 spot was offered to the ever enthusiastic Josh Roper.
His trademark step-back-and-slash approach gave him 2 runs and then found him bowled by Joel Abraham. Alex Pitchford made a lively start, but was surprised by a lifting ball from Joel, and trying to fend it away, found only the edge, to be caught behind by Sumesh for 5. This brought the in-form Steffan Rees to the middle, with the score on just 9, clearly not the platform he would have hoped for.
The Rachels bowlers were very accurate, making good use of the conditions, with the ball skidding and jagging off the seam. Dave and Steff progressed the score cautiously, with the latter most productive, but still with only 51 scored at a slow pace, when Floydy was caught behind by Sumesh off Ijaz for 11.
Hywel Rees joined his son, perhaps still bursting with confidence after his knock up in Tywyn, and feeling the need for acceleration, tried to drive Anant back over his head, but the ball seamed in and bowled him for 0. Shortly after, Morgan Llewelyn (3) then edged a ball from Ijaz onto his stumps.
The home side were looking very sorry on 67-5 when Jamie Davies joined Steff in the middle for the partnership that turned the match.
Both players went on the attack, Jamie hitting hard down the ground and Steff picking his chances to punish any loose deliveries. They had raised the total to 144 before Jamie was caught out by Ijaz to give Joel his third wicket. His rapid fire 33, including 5 fours, had brought Aberaeron back into the game. Kevin Regan, in his first match of the season, looked to continue the momentum opening his account first ball with a four, but then Nimal snook one through to bowl him for 6.
Liam Regan batted with composure and helped move the score along with Steff to try and get to the 200 runs needed for maximum bowling bowling points.
A few inches separated Jestus Jerry’s foot from the boundary rope, and thus also Steffan from century, finding himself caught out on 96 off Nimal’s bowling, but most importantly, with a defendable total.
The last two wickets fell quickly, both bowled by Anant for just 1 run added, but with the home team having managed 190 runs, which would be a tricky chase for Rachels against the strong Aberaeron bowling attack.
However, Rachels probably thought they had done well enough, with skies clearing and the pitch dried out, making batting conditions easier. They had indeed bowled very well to dismiss this strong Aberaeron line up for under 200, thanks mostly to Joel Abraham (3-27 off 8) and Anant (3-26 off 7) for their penetrative and economical spells. Nimal Nixon was also economical in his 2-13 off 4.
The teams enjoyed a fine tea courtesy of the Cadwgan and the Hive while they relished the prospect of a few hours of cricket that would determine the top position in the table at the halfway stage in the league.
Steffan Rees was clearly pumped for the occasion and by his success with the bat and had Anant in trouble in the first over. Vinod looked a little more comfortable against Roper at the other end next over.
A few rare loose deliveries allowed both batters to get off the mark with boundaries, but then Anant went after a good length ball outside off, and despite a clean contact, was unable to clear mid off. The Aberaeron team were very happy to hear Kevin Regan, renowned for his safe hand, call for the catch, and especially Roper, as this gave him the wicket – the dangerous Anant gone for 9.
Sumesh Antony came to the middle with clear intent to demonstrate that the modest total was in easy reach and would certainly have done so if he had carried on with his clear off-side hitting which gave him 16 runs. However, Steffan found his edge and Hywel pouched the catch at first slip and he was dismissed, having helped his team on to 41.
The captain, Graison John, came to the crease determined on a different tactic and played with great resolve, looking to accumulate with the equally experienced Vinod, but the pace of Steffan did for Vinod, and edging onto the keeper’s chest, after a some juggling, Floydy held the catch.
The Rachels first team bat deep and the game was still finely balanced, as it remained until the conclusion. It was Joel’s turn next to try to give the game some impetus, but Hywel squeezed through his defences to bowl him for 1. Anup Menon, like Graison, looked set on grinding out a victory and was very solid in defence, but strong in attack when given a chance.
A change in the bowling broke the partnership, with Paul Hughes nipping one back in to glance Graison’s off stump, bowling him for 14. Jestus Jerry played positively for his 11 before being struck in front on the back leg, out LBW to Hywel Rees.
At 88-6 one could imagine that the bowling side might feel on top, but with many talented batters still remaining, and the required rate still below 6 per over, Aberaeron felt no let-up.
They were well aware that Anup and Phil Abraham could easily take the game away from them, which they began to do with steady focus. They had managed to get to 111, before the ball beat the advancing Anup and cannoned off the keeper’s pads to leave him run out on 26.
Ijaz joined Phil and batted with great composure. He waited patiently for balls that were full and straight and punished them severely, hitting big sixes.
The game was getting away from the home side until Phil went after a ball from Paul Hughes outside off, the ball, taking a thick edge, looped up towards point. Liam Regan, clearly having inherited the calm-under-pressure gene, held on to the spinning ball to dismiss Phil for 12.
The game had now clearly turned in favour of Aberaeron, but Ijaz had demonstrated many times that the 44 runs needed were well within his capability.
So when Simon Mitchell tempted him outside off and he struck the ball in the air firmly to mid off, the home team were again happy to see Kev Regan in the way and watch him pouch another catch to have Ijaz out for 31.
Aberaeron then just needed one more wicket and Rachels 30 more runs, but still at less than 6 per over. It was then with great relief that Steffan Rees concluded the game in the 37th over with his trademark in-swinging yorker, which was too good for Nimal, who was bowled for 7, Rebin Rajan left on 3 not out.
Steffan’s best bowling figures of 3-27 off 7, coupled with his 96 runs, made him the undisputed man of the match. Simon’s was very economical in his 1-16 off 7.
Paul Hughes (33-2) and Hywel Rees (36-2) both took vital wickets in tight 8 over spells. It was a tense game, with much to play for, so it was great to see the game played with such composure and mutual respect.
The commendable team spirit, optimism and determination of all the Aberaeron players helped enable this important victory and keeps the defending champions at the top of table.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.