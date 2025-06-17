Both players went on the attack, Jamie hitting hard down the ground and Steff picking his chances to punish any loose deliveries. They had raised the total to 144 before Jamie was caught out by Ijaz to give Joel his third wicket. His rapid fire 33, including 5 fours, had brought Aberaeron back into the game. Kevin Regan, in his first match of the season, looked to continue the momentum opening his account first ball with a four, but then Nimal snook one through to bowl him for 6.