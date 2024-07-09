ABERAERON Cricket Club hosted 23 teams across six competitions in a fun-filled day of cricket at the Cae County, with the return of the 8th Annual Oil4Wales Aeron 6s, writes Arif Saad.
Players competed for the Morgan & Davies Cup, Y Seler Women’s Cup, Angelato Youth Cup, the PA Carruthers Shield, Pont Steffan Dental Plate and the Welham Electrical Bowl across five pitches: the Harbourmaster Black Pitch, Llety Parc White Pitch, Rhidian Harries Orange Pitch, Gwas Consulting Blue Pitch and Coed Nadolig Fronfelen Yellow Pitch. The cCup finals were contested on the Oil4Wales Astro.
With 45 exciting games of cricket to pack into a rain affected day, the organisers were grateful for the support of barrel sponsors Delmi Davies Electrical, ArboFocus, The Hive, Y Castell, Duet/ Lan Lloft, Brownhill, as well as GOC Sounds for soundtracking the day. Mayor Aled Davies umpired the final and presented the trophies to the winners.
The results of the trophies were as follows:
Morgan & Davies Cup: winners - 12 Fine Legs, captain Steffan Rees, batting award- Arlo Saad, bowling award Jonyon Evans
Y Seler Women’s Cup: winners - Aeron Maidens, captain Lynwen Jenkins, batting award - Sarah Jane Thomas, bowling award Carys Tisdell
Angelato Youth Cup: winners - The Ridiculous 6, captain Huw Rishko, batting award - Huw Rishko, bowling award - Connor Williams
PA Carrurthers Shield: winners - Aber Starlings, captain Nigel Salmon
Pont Steffan Dental Plate: winners - Pharma CC, captain Teddy Thomas
Welham Electrical Bowl: winners - Pharma DD, captain Dylan Davies
Y Cadwgan Champagne Moment: Rhydian Roberts for achieving a hole in one and a six simultaneously, landing the ball into a spectator’s pocket.
In closing club chairman Alex Pitchford made a point of thanking all who took part, volunteered before, during and after the event to make it run smoothly and the sponsors who make it possible for the event to take place each year, without their continued support the club would be unable to invest in growing cricket in the community.