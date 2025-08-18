Aberaeron (266-3) beat UWA Commoners (260-5) by 7 wkts
THE Fine & Country league title holders looked once again to continue their unbeaten season on another hot day at their home ground.
The Commoners won the toss and chose to bat first.
They got off to a rapid start, openers Shoaib and Zakir taking advantage of some wayward bowling.
With Paul Hughes brought into the attack, some order was returned, with the batters finding it difficult to score off his nagging line and length.
He was soon rewarded, firstly with help from Ollie Evans catching a well-stuck shot at long off to dismiss Shoaib for 33 and then a high catch for Steffan Rees at cover to have Zakir for 22.
Ehtsham and Nauman kept the scoring moving along until Nauman struck the ball firmly to Chris Strange’s left at midwicket.
A full stretch dive almost held the catch and clearly surprised the batmen who had both ended up at the bowler’s end. Ever alert, Chris threw to the keeper and Dave Floyd removed the bails to have Ehtsham run out for 7.
AUC captain Mo Aslam joined Nauman with the score on 88 after 17 overs and they looked to build on the total.
They were starting to score rather freely, with Nauman in particular striking the well into the leg side, including a few big sixes, but then he tried one pull too many and was bowled by Ollie for 36.
Dave Thomas joined Mo and after an uncertain start was given a few opportunities to gain confidence with some well struck pull shots.
The pair were progressing nicely until Mo hauled out to long off where Steff took a catch to give Huw Rishko the wicket of Mo for 28.
With Vinod joining Dave, the pair batted positively and kept up a good rate.
They added a further 71 runs and raised the total to 260 with Dave 55* and Vinod 14*.
Hughsie’s 2-33 off 8 was the stand out bowling performance.
It was an imposing total to chase, but well within the range of Aberaeron’s powerful batting line up.
Openers Ollie Evans and Alex Pitchford set about their task positively, with Ollie striking anything short cleanly to the on side boundary, Alex stroking the ball to all corners of the ground.
At 15 overs they had taken the score to 125, but then two balls after the drinks break, Alex was deceived by a quicker ball by Nauman to be bowled for 45.
Though only needing 5.5 runs per over, Steffan Rees looked keen to end the game quickly.
He fell to Mo Aslam, caught on the long off boundary for 23 by Zakir.
Chris Strange joined Ollie with just 38 required and he immediately started creaming the ball with flowing drives into the off side. Ollie was denied the opportunity to carry his bat by a sharp catch on the ring at third man by Phil Abraham off Mo Aslam.
Dave Floyd joined Chris to finish off the match.
It would be unusual for Chris not to hit a few sixes at the ground. Having landed a few just inside the boundary, he then hit the last two balls of the match for six to finish on 38* with Floydie on 2* and 9 overs to spare.
Ollie Evan’s impressive 129, along with an important catch and wicket, made him the obvious choice for man-of-the-match.
The win puts them 12 points ahead of currently second place Lampeter with two games in hand, and 34 ahead of the only team that could catch them, Talybont Rachels 1st XI, who they play next weekend.
A win for Aberaeron would crown them champions again.
