THE final race of Aberystwyth Town FC’s AbeRAStwyth 5k Series wil be held on Wednesday, 27 August.

Andres Jones — the Aberaeron-born long-distance runner who represented Great Britain in the men’s 10,000m at the Sydney Olympics — will attend the grand finale.

Andres Jones
Andreas has competed at the very highest level, taking on the world’s best over 10,000m and inspiring a generation of Welsh runners.

On the night, he’ll be presenting the series awards and trophies before sitting down with Owain Schiavone for an exclusive post-race Q&A – a fantastic opportunity to hear first-hand from an Olympian.

On the night:

  • Pre-race fuel by The Galloping Gut Hut – organic coffee, kombucha, cacao power balls, and more. Fun fact: the winner of the last race fuelled up here – maybe you’ll be next!
  • Maggie & Mo’s Pizza – fresh pizzas as a well-earned post-race treat.
  • Alexis Massage – post-race massages to ease those tired legs.
  • Race photos by Colin Ewart.
  • Free post-race sauna recovery thanks to AberPoeth.
  • Group warm-up led by Aberystwyth Social Running Club.

Race schedule:

  • Primary School Mile – 6:00 pm
  • Senior 5k – 7:00 pm

You can register here