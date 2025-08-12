Aberaeron (232-4) beat Aberystwyth (231) by 6 wkts
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
THE Fine & Country league title holders looked to continue their unbeaten season on a warm and muggy day at their home ground, writes Alex Pitchford.
Aberystwyth won the toss and chose to bat first. They got off to an excellent start, in spite of the fiery bowling from Steff Rees and Simon Mitchell, with Steffan Davies punishing anything short or over-pitched and Anthony Burrell defending solidly, the visitors managing 76 runs before the first wicket.
It took a change of bowling, and after Anthony taking advantage of a few loose deliveries, he was bowled by Paul Hughes for 14.
Hughesy took the next wicket as well in a less typical fashion, sending in a precise throw from the fine leg boundary to run out Nat Burrel for 14.
The scoring continued at a pace, with Nigel Salmon joining Steff in the middle, until the pivotal 26th over in which Hywel Rees had Steff caught by Kev Regan at deep mid-off for 83 and then Peter Loxdale bowled for 0, leaving the innings at 168-4.
Shortly after, Olly Evans held on to a sharp return catch to dismiss Nigel for 36.
The return of the opening bowlers also made an impact, with Simon and Steff both picking a wicket along with a second one for Olly.
Ani with 25 and Omair with 24 showed some resistance and some nice strokes.
The final over saw father, brother and sister Regan’s all the action, with Liam bowling, Kev taking a running catch in the deep and then Leah throwing in from the boundary for a run out on the last ball, with mother Donna recording it all the scorebook.
And so the innings ended on 231 all out.
After a fine tea, courtesy of the Cadwgan and the Hive, the home side then had a total to chase, but with a strong batting line up, seemed favourites to make it.
They started confidently with Olly Evans and Hywel Rees taking advantage of any opportunities to score.
It took a change of bowling to break the 76 run partnership with Nigel Salmon bowling Olly for 29.
Alex Pitchford managed to add 13 before Nat Burrell held a full stretch catch above his head to give Nigel another wicket.
Shortly after Hywel was caught behind by Ben off Nat Burrell for 42.
Another big partnership followed with Steff Rees and Dave Floyd together adding 71 took the total up to 192 before Omair, in his returning spell, deceived Floydy with an arm ball to be trapped LBW for 19.
This left Steff to finish the task with Jacob Jenkinson, who finished in a flurry with 54* and 25* respectively with 6 overs to spare.
It was a very enjoyable game, played in a fine spirit, with some excellent individual performances.
Steff Rees was awarded man-of-the-match by his teammates for his very economical bowling of 1-19 off 8 overs and his 53 not out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.