AU Commoners vs Lampeter, 10/8/2025, Cae Chwaraeon Bro Pedr
Lampeter 266ao (37.5 overs)
Commoners 236/7 (40 overs)
Lampeter win by 30 runs
LAMPETER came out on top in a high scoring and closely fought encounter with AU Commoners, writes Arif Saad.
Lampeter won the toss and in sunny conditions, Arif Saad elected to bat first. Wes Roban and Gareth John faced up to the dangerous Waqar Younis and began cautiously, as the pace bowler, supported by the accurate Ehtesham Siddiqui, began tightly.
GJ was able to put away the occasional loose delivery but the variable bounce posed consistent problems for the batters and wicketkeeper as chances went begging.
Waqar eventually made the breakthrough, bowling GJ for 14 with a yorker. Ceri Thomas fell in the next over, carving a wide ball to backward point - Sohaib holding on to the catch to leave Lampeter two down with the score not at 50.
Geraint Lewis, making his comeback for Lampeter after 29 years and 20 years out of the game, strode out at 4 with a rebuilding job required. Together with Wes Roban, the pair quelled any potential collapse and saw off the opening bowlers.
A profitable stretch of overs saw the scoreboard start to tick over as Geraint passed 50 and Lampeter reached drinks at 127/2. Wes reached his 50 soon after- his fourth time to cross the half century mark in five matches for Lampeter, but fell immediately after, tempted out by Mo Aslam and stumped by Zakir.
Geraint Lewis continued to accumulate, supported by Geraint Thomas- the pair running hard in humid conditions, and Lewis punishing the spinners through the leg side and driving powerfully when the ball was pitched up to take Lampeter past 200.
Thomas eventually fell to the wily Doug Whittaker- on loan from Lampeter- caught in the deep for a valuable 26.
The remainder of the innings saw Geraint Lewis battling cramp and the draining conditions yet continuing to dominate the scoring, supported by cameos from Elgan Evans and Bedwyr Davies to take Lampeter up towards 250.
Geraint brought up a hugely impressive century, to the acclaim of the watching crowd, however his efforts had taken their toll and he fell to the returning Ehtesham soon after for 102.
Waqar, also back for the closing overs picked up 3 wickets- including two in two balls- and Ehtesham closed out the Lampeter innings trapping Daryl Davies LBW with Emyr Evans unbeaten on 11. 266 was a competitive total, however Lampeter didn’t use their full allocation of overs and had left Commoners a chance with a fast outfield aiding scoring.
Commoners looked to start fast with Sohaib Syed attacking from the off.
He was dropped in the first over off Elgan Evans, in the covers, and then again behind the stumps off Bedwyr Davies in the second.
Bedwyr picked up the wicket of Dave Thomas bowled for a duck, however the missed chances proved costly as Sohaib settled in and began punishing anything short to accelerate to a quick fire 50.
With runs leaking, Lampeter turned to the spin of Wes Roban to try to regain control. Wes and Daryl Davies slowed the run rate and began to exert pressure. Daryl ran out Zakir for 13- Sohaib driving powerfully straight and a finger tip deflection striking the stumps.
Wes then dismissed the dangerous Nauman first ball, caught by Geraint Thomas and when Daryl had captain Mo Aslam caught behind for 7, Lampeter were back in the ascendency.
Waqar joined Sohaib and the pair rebuilt, reaching drinks in a similar position to Lampeter at the same stage, but four down. The pair saw off the spells from Daryl (1/50) and Wes (1/21) but the run rate required meant that they had to keep attacking. Lampeter were generous in the field with several errors aiding Commoners efforts.
Richard Thomas, was introduced to combat the required acceleration and a battle ensued as the two set batters tried to score off his fast swinging deliveries.
Sohaib brought up his century- the second of the day and another cracking effort after early reprieves- but as with Geraint he was dismissed immediately after - bowled by a trademark Biscuit delivery for 101.
Whilst Waqar was still there, Commoners retained hope of chasing down the total and, supported by Ethan Jarvis they crossed 200. However Rich Thomas again delivered the big wicket, bowling Waqar for 46 with a perfect inswinger.
Ehtesham attempted to kept the momentum going but the weight of runs required meant that the batters had to take risks and it led to a run out with Ehtesham on 17- Gareth John with sharp fielding at short third man.
That wicket was the last hope for Commoners and Ethan saw out the innings with his dad Matt, finishing on 20* and Commoners ending on 236/7 from their 40 overs.
Lampeter celebrated a 30 run win and the batting performances from Geraint Lewis (102) and Wes Roban (51).
The bowlers were unlucky and didn’t always receive the support in the field that their efforts deserved. For Commoners, Sohaib (101) and Waqar (4/40 and 46) were the standout performers in a depleted side who battled hard and nearly caused an upset.
Lampeter maintain 2nd place in the Fine and Country WWCCC, with one match remaining against 3rd placed Rachel’s 1sts. Rachel’s with matches in hand and an outside chance of overturning the deficit to leaders Aberaeron will be tough opposition in Lampeter’s final fixture next Saturday.
