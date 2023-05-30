Tywyn moved to the top of the Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Club Championship with an excellent victory over previously unbeaten Aberaeron, writes Arif Saad.
Aberaeron (253-8) lost to Tywyn & District (257-2) by 8 wkts
Aberaeron won the toss and batted first, the continuing dry weather producing a hard, fast outfield with plenty of value for well placed shots. Despite a fourth consecutive 50 run stand by the openers, this week Dave Floyd and Steffan Rees, Tywyn’s opening bowlers Morgan Yorke and Joe Williamson kept the scoring in check.
Jack Williamson eventually removed Floyd for 12 lbw. It was the story of the day for Aberaeron’s batters as nearly all of the top order made starts but failed to go big as only Steffan Rees passed 50, before also falling to Jack’s leg spin.
At the halfway mark, 253 felt a little short on a pitch that regularly sees the 300 mark broken and so it proved when Tywyn had their turn on it. Dave Jenkins and Joe Williamson took few risks early on. Joe was the aggressor in a 31 run opening stand, scoring 25 before a fine edge deflected off wicket keeper Floyd, standing up to the pace of Steffan Rees, straight to Ted Trewella at slip who held a sharp reaction catch.
Captain Dave Jenkins was as resolute as ever and gave no chances, leaving Jack Williamson to score freely while he held firm at the other end. Aberaeron finally made the next breakthrough with the score on 112 and Tywyn not yet halfway towards their target. Ted Trewella inducing a fine edge from Jenkins (29) which Dave Floyd pouched.
Aberaeron felt they were two wickets from throwing the game wide open but Morgan Yorke and Jack Williamson slammed any opening shut with powerful stroke play and impeccable placement. No matter where Hywel Rees placed the field they found gaps to rotate the strike and punch boundaries. Jack gave one sharp chance that was juggled several times by a falling Hywel Rees before agonisingly hitting the ground before he could get it under control.
That would prove to be the last chance Aberaeron created as Tywyn accelerated rapidly to victory, taking 60 off what proved to be the last five overs of the match as they reached their target with 7 and a half overs to spare.
Morgan Yorke made a classy 62* but the star of the show and player of the match was Jack Williamson who topped off his 2 wickets with 117* featuring 16 fours and big six.
Tywyn move top of the league but Aberaeron and AU Commoners are within 3 and 5 points respectively and last season’s champions Rachel’s are finding form and looking dangerous also.
Aberaeron will have to be on better form to defeat them next week at home.
Tywyn meanwhile travel to Commoners, another mouth watering fixture in what is proving to be a vintage WWCCC season.