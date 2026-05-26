IN a contest that had everything — resilience, drama, and a pulsating finish — Aberystwyth Cricket Club and Commoners CC produced one of the most exciting matches of the season so far in the Fine & Country West Wales Cricket League, as their encounter on 24 May ended in a thrilling and entirely fitting tie. Played under brilliant sunshine, it was a day that showcased the very best of local club cricket, writes Muhammad Aslam.
Commoners CC innings: 147 all out (37.5 Overs)
Aberystwyth won the toss and elected to bowl, and for long periods it looked a shrewd decision.
Commoners CC were dismissed for 147, but they had to work hard for every run.
Dave Thomas was the cornerstone of the innings, compiling a composed and determined 39 runs off 62 balls, striking seven boundaries and holding the middle order together when wickets were falling around him.
Opener Satish set an encouraging early tone with 22 runs off 31 balls, including two fours and a six, while Sai played positively for 26, hitting five boundaries.
Ehtesham contributed a useful 18 under pressure, and 12 extras — all wides — added to the total.
Aberystwyth CC bowling: Disciplined throughout
Aberystwyth's bowling attack was outstanding. Dan Ponting was the pick of the attack with a superb spell of 3 for 14 in 8 overs, including three maidens, while George Robson was equally impressive, claiming 3 for 7 to apply significant pressure in the closing overs.
Nigel Salmon also took a wicket, conceding just 16 runs in five overs, and Grahame Saunders, Jack Allen, and Morgan Ashton each chipped in with a wicket to complete a thoroughly disciplined team bowling effort.
Aberystwyth CC innings: The chase
Aberystwyth approached their target of 148 with purpose and positive intent. Anthony Burrell anchored the innings superbly with a well-compiled 38 runs, while Dan Ponting provided a solid platform at the top of the order with 19.
Steff Davies chipped in with 11, and as the match moved into its tense closing stages it was Graham Saunders who held things together, supported by important contributions from father and son Glenn and George Robson, who kept Aberystwyth firmly in contention right to the very last ball.
Commoners CC strike back: A classic finale
Commoners CC refused to allow the match to drift away from them. Waqar was outstanding with the ball, delivering a hostile and controlled spell of 4 for 19 in 8 overs that repeatedly brought his side back into the contest.
Sai picked up an important wicket in support, while Ehtesham — already a significant contributor with the bat — bowled a calm and controlled spell taking two key wickets at crucial moments.
Their fielding effort throughout the chase was equally impressive, restricting runs during the nail-biting final stages.
The final over: Drama at its peak
With Aberystwyth requiring 4 runs from the final over, Ehtesham was handed the ball to defend the total. Showing remarkable composure under extraordinary pressure, he bowled a magnificent final over and denied Aberystwyth the runs they needed, earning Commoners CC a well-deserved tie and sending the ground into a deserved celebration of outstanding cricket from both sides.
The result perfectly reflected the quality and fighting spirit shown by both teams on an unforgettable afternoon. The Fine & Country West Wales Cricket League continues to provide some of the most entertaining and competitive local cricket in the region, and Saturday's match at Aberystwyth was one of the most exciting of the season so far.
SCORECARD SUMMARY
Commoners CC: 147 all out (37.5 overs)
Dave Thomas 39 (62b, 7x4) | Sai 26 (5x4) | Satish 22 (31b, 2x4, 1x6) | Ehtesham 18
Bowling: Dan Ponting 3-14 (8ov, 3M) | G Robson 3-7 | N Salmon 1-16 (5ov) | Saunders, Allen, Ashton 1 wkt each
Aberystwyth CC: 147 (match tied)
Anthony Burrell 38 | Graham Saunders 20 | Dan Ponting 19 | Steff Davies 11 | Glenn & George Robson (late order)
Bowling: Waqar 4-19 (8ov) | Ehtesham 2 wkts | Sai 1 wkt
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