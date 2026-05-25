Talybont Rachels 2nds (291-8) beat Aberaeron (191 all out) by 100 runs
A GOOD performance by Talybont Rachels’ second string saw off a depleted Aberaeron side in a ‘Fine and Country’ Conference tussle, writes Huw Chambers.
The toss was won by Aberaeron skipper Steffan Rees, choosing to bowl himself.
The home response was launched by skipper Vinod Mathew and fellow opener Phil Abraham.
The left/right batting combination thrived, Abraham’s powerful strokeplay being complemented by Mathew’s correct defence.
The team 50 came up in the 10th over, and Abraham reached the same milestone off 43 balls with a huge straight six.
Rees’ first five overs only cost 14 runs, but the bowling was proving costly at the other end until Ollie Evans came on to exert some control.
Abraham had made a fluent 70 before the ageless Paul Hughes held one back and Abraham was held by Steffan Jones at long-on.
The openers had put on 114.
Joseph Thomas showed his intent by pulling a short ball for 6, but Evans had his revenge next over, diving far to his left to come up with a great return catch.
Sumesh Antony is one of the best cutters in the league, playing elegantly through the off-side the instant he came in.
He and Mathew took the score to 176 off 29 overs, with Mathew advancing to 44 before holing out to Rees off Morgan Llewelyn.
Mudit Bohra and Anish Kuriakose were content to play second fiddle to Antony, who reached his 50 off only 32 balls.
He looked set for a century, but in launching an on-drive off Doug Whittaker, found Jamie Davies inches from the boundary and departed for an attractive 76.
Whittaker picked up Bohra, and Nick Jones bowled Kuriakose and had Tino Tomy stumped by Dave Floyd.
The innings had rather stumbled, but Jacob Mathew picked up the pace again in peppering the leg side with flicks and pulls. Despite losing Huw Chambers to a direct hit by Ollie Evans, he saw his side through to an imposing 291 – 8 with an unbeaten 31.
Whittaker took 2-37 and Jones 2-43
Aberaeron needed a strong start, and Dave Floyd and Ollie Evans proved more than capable.
Both of them played straight whilst finding the gaps for singles. The home bowlers always had some measure of control, Milton John only conceding 14 runs in his five overs.
The second opening century stand of the day came up in 18 overs, Evans striking a powerful six just before reaching his 50.
With a base having been built, Aberaeron were well placed to make inroads, but the run-rate was never their friend and Evans skied Abraham to Vinod Mathew at backward point for a well-made 54.
Steffan Rees was dismissed second ball, a clean straight drive looking for all the world like a boundary until Abraham’s bowling hand appeared from nowhere to carry off a trademark pouch.
A rapid stop and throw by Chambers ran out Llewelyn. The home fielders showed their athleticism all afternoon, Rebin Rajan making a series of fine stops at extra cover. With Jamie Davies joining Floyd, fireworks were inevitable.
Davies struck three rapid boundaries in his favourite leg-side arc to rekindle some hope.
However, Jacob Mathew was working up pace and finished the match as a spectacle by bowling Davies and trapping the next batsman LBW the very next ball.
Ianto Evans showed a good eye for the clean hit, and he and Floyd put on 30.
The return of John proved Evans’s demise, bowling both him and Steffan Jones. With only the tail to keep him company, Floyd had to search for runs, getting to an impeccable 50.
However, in trying to hit Joseph Thomas over the top, he could only find the bucket hands of Kuriakose at mid-on.
Doug Whittaker put paid to any thoughts of a swift finish, his straight bat keeping all bowlers at bay.
He was still undefeated at the end, Nick Jones departing to a reaction catch by Jacob Mathew close in, and Paul Hughes going down swinging the willow. Thomas snapped up both.
Thomas picked up 3-17, with John, Abraham and Mathew picking up two wickets each.
The ‘Homely Baskets’ man-of-the-match was none other than Jacob Mathew, the sponsor.
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