Aberystwyth-born futsal goalkeeper Alice Evans is one step closet to helping her Sardinian club Quartu secure promotion to Italy’s Serie B.
Quartu enjoyed a flawless Serie C campaign, winning every match and conceding just two goals on their way to the regional title. However, with the division split into regions, they must still negotiate the play-offs to go up.
They made a strong start, defeating Bologna 5-2 over two leg and will now face Gradara Calcio in the play-off final, the first leg away in Marche on Sunday followed by the home leg on 7 June.
They won the Regional Coppa Italia in Sardinia earlier this season before losing the national final.
Evans, who was born in 1994 and raised in Aberystwyth before moving to Llandrindod Wells, joined Quartu at the start of the season and has quickly become a key figure in what is a brand-new women’s side.
“Quartu female team is a new team that was created this season,” she explained. “They already have a men’s team who have been playing for four seasons and have been promoted each time.
“It’s a serious project with the main aim to win promotion into the higher league within the first season.”
Her arrival in Sardinia is the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable and pioneering sporting journey.
Evans is widely recognised as a trailblazer within the women’s game, having become the first British female futsal player to earn a professional contract - a landmark achievement that has helped raise the profile of futsal in Wales and across the UK.
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