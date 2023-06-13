It was a grandstand finish to an exciting match featuring several stand-out performances. Both captains, Jim Vaughn and Hywel Rees top scored for their teams, with 76 and 79 respectively. Dave Floyd also had another fine day with the bat with 55 runs. Simon Mitchell took 6-54 from his 8 overs but the two players who combined to win the match for Aberyswyth shared player of the match. Nigel Salmon was crucial to getting Aberystwyth to a defendable total with 66 runs and then chipped away at the middle order to finish with 4/48. In any normal scenario this would ensure the plaudits were his alone, but Noa’s final three over spell, under immense pressure, to deliver the wickets of Hywel Rees and Simon Mitchell and then the match winning wicket, to finish with 4/26 meant that a joint award was made.