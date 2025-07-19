AT the latest Sarn Helen offering, the annual Cwmann 5 mile race, three Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners made the journey to run in swelteringly hot conditions.
This did not deter over 80 runners taking part and Aber AC came away with glory once again.
Shelley Childs finished in 6th place overall securing second place in his age category in a time of 32.30.
Anita Saycell finished in a time of 41.29 ensuring 3rd place in her age category with Deian Creunant completing the course in a time of 46.08.
A hot but great night out according to Anita: “This is again one of Sarn Helen’s great events, held on a Friday evening there is plenty of support for the adult and junior races.
“It has a lovely downhill start but, you also know you have to come back up it at the end – and in searing heat, there was not much shade.
“But very happy to come away with a podium place in a tough field.”
Also heading south, this time to Ammanford for the 10k was Damian Sidnell, the lone representative for the club.
Even in the heat he managed an impressive 3rd place in the V60 age category in a time of 46:4 and was pleased with the result: " It is an undulating course all on tarmac roads and it was brutally hot!"
The final race of the weekend in the UK saw Lainy Heckley take part in the Wenlock Olympians 7 mile race.
With the race starting in Much Wenlock, the home of the modern Olympic Games, runners headed out for seven miles around the town and surrounding countryside. It was a podium finish for Lainy as well in her over 40s age category and a recommendation from Lainy for runners for future race calendars.
