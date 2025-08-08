JD Cymru South football arrives in Ceredigion for the first time this Saturday, as Aberystwyth Town take on Baglan Dragons in the first home match of the 2025/26 season.
Having started the league campaign with a hard-fought win at Llantwit Major two weeks ago, spirits will be high in the camp, particularly after a strong second half performance last week in an eventual 2-1 defeat to Cymru Premier opponents Barry Town United in the Nathaniel MG Cup.
This week's opponents are Baglan Dragons, who are going into their third season at this level having finished as runners-up in the Ardal South West league in 2023.
Finishing 10th in their first season, they improved by two places last season and finished 8th and started this season with a strong 3-0 win against former JD Cymru Premier outfit Pontypridd United.
Manager Carl Clements strengthened his side over the summer, with the additions of former Swansea City U21s defender Osian Williams, Callum Jones from Ammanford, Cody Noonan from Trefelin and also Danny Devey from Pontardulais.
It was two stalwarts who grabbed the goals last week however, with Kieran Parsons opening the scoring followed by a brace from Thomas Davies.
ATFC manager Callum McKenzie knows that Baglan will provide a tough test for his Black & Greens, commenting after last Saturday's match: “We’re expecting a really tough game. They had a good result last Sunday.
“We’re going to have to be at our best and perform like we did (against Barry) but look after the ball a little bit better and be better in the attacking phase of the game, but we’re really looking forward to next week.”
Tickets for the match are priced at £7 for adults and £5 for oncessions. Primary school age children and junior league players are admitted free of charge.
This season ATFC are also offering a discount of £2 on adult digital tickets purchased in advance.
