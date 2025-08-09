THE final week of the Aberystwyth & District Evening Cricket League knockout competition culminated in two finals.
ADECL 2025 Bari Williams Cup Final
Rachels 1st XI vs Rachels 2nd XI at The Geufron, 7 August 2025
Rachels 2nd XI won by 6 wickets.
Rachels 1st XI 124-6 (20 overs)
Rachels 2nd XI 130-4 (17.5 overs)
THE 1st XI won the toss and captain Graison John confidently announced that they would bat first, writes Alex Pitchford.
This confidence was knocked in the first over when Anish first had Anant LBW for 0 then Sumesh, after one crunching four, edged to Vinod at slip who took the ball comfortably at chest height.
Anup Menon and Titus Mathew progressed the score, but pressured by accurate bowling, failed to find the boundary regularly and so were unable to score quickly.
They both retired on 31 and then Anirudh and Ijaz took over in the same vein, adding 14 and 16 respectively.
Despite wickets in hand, the later order were unable to up the tempo, with no let up from the bowlers - Jacob Mathew’s 2-6 off his 2 overs keeping them in check, and a wicket each for Nimal and Joby as well.
And so the 2nd XI gave themselves an excellent chance of a major upset by restricting the 1st’s to just 124-6 off their 20 overs.
Still the game was in the balance, as the 1st XI too had a strong bowling attack and seemed confident that a few early early wickets could put them back in control.
They struck in the first over, Anant having Jacob Mathew LBW for 1 and then a few overs later Vinod edged Anant behind to Sumesh for 11.
Lahiro Chamil however batted with usual determination and careful shot selection. Sree Raj joined him and smashed his first ball down the ground for four.
He continued in this attacking mode and took his side ahead of the rate until he retired on 30*.
Two wickets for Ijaz, Lahiro on 29 caught by Titus and Jestus bowled for 5, curtailed their progress a little, but Vivek Nair and Blenesh Jose batted with courage and skill, with Blenesh in particular striking the ball cleanly.
With scores level in the 17th over, Blenesh clubbed the ball over deep mid-wicket into the crowd. The 2nds screeched with excitement and ran onto the pitch to congratulate Vivek (15*) and Blenesh (27*) on seeing them home.
Though clearly disappointed, warm congratulations were offered by the first team players. It was a hard fought match, but with a good spirit throughout. The Bari Williams Cup was presented by Alex Pitchford as League Secretary to a much deserving Rachels 2nd XI, for their belief and determination throughout the competition.
ADECL 2025 Plate Final
Geufron 2nd XI vs Aberaeron Gulls at The Geufron, 5 August 2025
Aberaeron Gulls win by 5 wickets.
Geufron 64 all out (17 overs)
Aberaeron 65-5 (12.4 overs)
ABERAERON won the toss and duly put the Geufron team in, confident in their bowling attack, writes Alex Pitchford.
Tight bowling from Phil Davenport and Doug Whittaker meant that runs were scarce.
Glen Robson called for a risky single and was left stranded by a direct hit by Wes Roban.
His son, George carried on unflustered, confidently blocking and stroke-making as appropriate. However, wickets fell around him as Aeron kept up the pressure.
Doug claimed two with help from catches by Ifan Rishko, diving in the gully, and Alex Pitchford holding on to a firm hit at mid-on.
First change, Dylan Saad, gave no let up, bowling Chris Tapp for 10 and then Soosai for 3.
Wesley Roban and Jac Lewis joined the attack and kept up the pressure.
Two wickets a piece for them, Jacob Jenkinson taking a looped catch behind the stumps, Wes diving forward to hold a caught and bowled to get Vlad for 10, the others bowled.
George had continued batting with composure and skill until he called for a very short single, keen to get on strike and running to the danger end, but sent back and unable to make his ground before Jac Lewis removed the bails with the ball returned from the gully.
A fine innings of 24, including 2 fours. An outstanding bowling and fielding performance to give the Gulls a great chance of winning their first ever silverware.
The trophy was not to be given up without a fight though and young George Robson struck in his first over, dismissing Ifan stumped by Alastair.
Aled Lewis battled hard for his 4, but then too was dismissed in the same way. Gwion Davies, usually a fluent scorer was also struggling with variations of George and the variable bounce, but it was Paul Murrell who bowled him for 9, reward for his accurate opening spell.
A caught and bowled for George saw the early end of Jac Lewis. Dylan Saad resisted for some time before he was bowled by Vlad for 5.
The situation was looking a little precarious for the Gulls on 17-4, but then, after a little time to play himself in, Wes Roban opened his shoulders and started clubbing boundaries, 3 fours and 2 sixes. The game raced away from the Geufron team and Wes finished it off with swept four to finish on 29*.
It was a fine game, played in nice spirit, with the strength in depth of the Gulls bowlers winning the day for them.
George Robson would certainly have been player-of-the-match if his team had been successful.
Hard to say who was Aberaeron’s pick of the bowlers, but Dylan Saad was painstakingly accurate as ever for his 2-13 off 4, but really it is the bowling unit who deserve the plaudits. Congratulations to the Gulls on winning their first ever trophy.
