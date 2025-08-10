BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club’s 36-hole Championship was held on 5 August with 28 competitors.
The weather conditions in the morning were wet and windy but by the afternoon it had improved.
Men’s section
Alan Shaw came out on top with an excellent score of gross 77 & 73 = 150 whilst new club member David Pocock won the best nett competition and the Torri Cup with another excellent score of nett 69 & 71 = 140.
Best Gross - 36 holes: 1, Alan Shaw Gross 77 & 73 = 150; 2, Stephen Beresford 79 & 74 = 153; 3, Gareth Davies 74 & 80 = 154
18 Hole Best Gross, morning: Gareth Davies - 74
18 Holes Best Gross, afternoon: Alan Shaw - 73
Best nett 36 holes: 1, David Pocock 69 & 71 = 140; 2, Ben Slater 71 & 72 = 143; 3, Alan Shaw 74 & 70 = 144
Ladies section
The Championship was played over two days by 16 competitors as well as individual 18 hole competitions on the day.
The conditions were perfect on the Saturday leading to some excellent scores. However, it was very different on Monday with Storm Floris at its height.
Jane Raw Rees won Championship Gross and the Sue Wilson Crystal Vase with a score of gross 91 & 93 = 184.
Anne Morris picked up the Nett Championship and the Shân Powell Crystal Trophy with a nett 70 & 75 = 145.
Best Gross 36 Holes: 1, Jane Raw Rees - 91 & 93 = 184; 2, Catrin Pugh Jones - 91 & 98 = 189; 3, Karen Evans - 93 & 102= 195
18 holes Best Gross, Saturday: Debbie Jones - 89
18 holes Best Gross, Monday: Jean Harrison - 105
Best Nett 36 holes: 1, Anne Morris - 70 & 75 = 145; 2, Esther Prytherch - 70 & 79 = 149; 3, Helen Lewis - 72 & 80 = 152
18 holes Best Nett Saturday: Clare Jones - nett 67
18 holes Best Nett Monday: Laura Perkins - nett 75
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.