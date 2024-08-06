UNDER overcast skies Aberystwyth hosted Lampeter in the Fine and Country West Wales Conference in a crucial league contest.
Acting skipper Anthony Burrell lost the toss and Lampeter elected to bat on a very promising pitch.
The openers started well and progressed to 29 before Salmon sneaked a play on from Harris.
Gareth John played well (42) before Ioan Morris deftly ran out Coups (12) and Aberystwyth started to take a semblance of control.
This was further punctuated by the control of Saunders (0-22) and excellent bowling of Pat Daniel (3-16) which proved to crucial to the victory.
Bellenie (0-25) bowled without luck and the introduction of Peter Evans with his mystery spin was particularly effective with figures of 3-31.
Elgan Evans (19) and a mature knock from Ceri Thomas of 54 not out gave the hosts a target of 182.
After a fantastic tea Aberystwyth started positively with Morris (19) and Steff Davies playing aggressively with positive cricket.
Upon the dismissal of Morris, Iwan Roberts joined Davies and together for a partnership in excess of 140 with Davies and Roberts reaching 104 not out and 57 not out to bring Aberystwyth home in 27 overs to continue their excellent form.
Davies in particular played with a sparkling tempo in tandem with Roberts.