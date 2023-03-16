ABERYSTWYTH Cricket Club have announced the passing of popular former president and trustee Terry Pearce.
A club statement said: “Members and past members will be saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Pearce, former club president and trustee.
“However, Terry was much more than that: he was our special friend and first appeared in Aber when he arranged a fixture with Senior Commoners for his nomadic cricket team, Tipton Nomads, back in the early 1970s.
“Eventually, The Nomads also played our club by about 1979 (when we were still Llanilar CC) and the relationship was cemented when Terry accepted the positions of president and trustee.
“He rarely failed to turn up for important occasions and his generosity knew no bounds. A few of his even attended the party following his marriage to Margaret.
“His family run a fireworks display company and, typically, he organised a couple of displays at our ground, purely for our enjoyment at an annual presentation evening. Terry will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, old friend.”